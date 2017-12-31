Woman, 98, hate Guyana politicians

Sunday around every part of de world is a family and rest day. It is also a day for de religious homes…mandir, masjid and church.

Today is de last Sunday in 2017 and of course everybody heading to dem three place of worship. Dem boys hear de message from all three was … Forgive Your Enemies.

When de service near done, de pastor at de Cathedral ask de congregation, “How many of you have forgiven your enemies?”

80 percent of the congregation put up dem hands. De pastor then repeated de question. Everybody put up dem hand dis time, except one small old lady. Everybady does call she Mama…

De pastor ask Mama , “Why you not willing to forgive your enemies?”

Mama reply, “I don’t have any, pastor.”

She was smiling sweetly when she tell him dat.

De pastor seh, “That is very unusual. How old are you?” “Ninety-Eight,” she replied.

“Ohhh, Mama. Would you please come down in front and tell us all how a person can live ninety-eight years and not have one enemy in the world.”

Little Mama walk down the aisle, face the congregation, and seh, while she knack she chest wid she right hand: “I outlived de Bitches so I don’t have any enemies now.”

Talk half and dem boys know fuh sure dem gun outlive plenty of dem scampish thiefing politicians, especially Jagdeo.