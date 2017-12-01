Sky Plus, Sprint Classic Horserace Meet…Stag Beer, Trophy Stall, 4R Bearings and Dalip Trading among major sponsors

As preparations continue for the Nand Persaud Group of Companies, Sky Plus Incorporated one day Sprint Classic horserace Meet a number of entities are on board.

The event, which has so far attracted over 40 entries, is slated for Sunday 10th December at the Company’s racing facilities, No 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne, Berbice.

The seven-race card which is dubbed the “Nand Persaud Karibee Sprint Classic” has over $4M in cash, trophies and other incentives up for the takings with Trophy Stall, Stag Beer, 4R Bearings and Dalip the major sponsors on board so far.

The event will once again see the horses running in a straight line from start to finish with the distances being 880 and 660 yards. With its unique racing facilities where the horses run in a straight line, it is the only one of its kind in Guyana.

The events listed for the day will see horses competing in the feature D and lower event over 880 yards for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy.

The event for animals classified H and lower is for a top prize of $260,000 and trophy also over 880yards.

There is an event for J class animals over 660 yards for a $200,000 winner’s purse and trophy.

The K class and lower animals will be competing for a winning take of $ 140,000 and trophy over 660 yards.

There are three events for animals classified L and lower. All three events will see the winner taking home $100,000 and trophy over 660yards. The first will be open for all L class animals. Another will be for L class non-winners (that have not won a race). The final L class event will be for animals that would not have placed or earned during their career as yet.

Horses such as Golden Blue Echo, Firing Line, Honey Flow, Sweet Return, Wild Excitement, T and T, Flow Jo, Irish Boy, Handsome Boy, Royal Progression and Royal Paymaster are already on board as they look for a big pay day.

The Champion jockey, trainer and stable will all be rewarded with trophies and other incentives compliments of the Trophy Stall and the organisers.

Horserace fans can once again expect a day of outstanding racing that is synonymous with events organised by the Nand Persaud Group of Companies through its Sky Plus Promotion Group. According to Coordinator Mohendra Persaud, Technology in the form of a photo finish camera and big screen Television will once again be used during the course of the meet.

There will also be added attractions, family entertainment and games for the kids.

Entries close on the 5th December and persons interested can make contact with Mohini Baker on 600-4728 or Amanda on 646- 2390. (Samuel Whyte)