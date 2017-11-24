Diamond Mineral Water Hockey Festival…GCC male, female and veterans dominate on opening night

By Calvin Chapman

The Diamond Mineral Water International Hockey Festival opened at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Wednesday evening last with five local clashes, two each in the women and men’s division while there was one veteran match.

The GCC male and female teams came away with big wins in their respective matches while the veterans shut out Old Fort, 3-1. Six-time champions, Pizza Hut GCC (ladies) had the biggest win of the night steamrolling their younger club mates, GCC Bingo Spartans 10-1.

National striker Kerensa Fernandes who opened the scoring after a mere two minutes of play went on to lead the scoring charge with a quartet of successful strikes. Trisha Woodroffe was very involved in the action with a hat-trick while Tiffany Solomon, Talia Fiedtkou and Sandy Roopnarine each added one goal during the rout.

Sarah Klautky of the Spartans managed to sneak her team’s lone goal past Pizza Hut’s goalie Brianna Gordon during a penalty corner play. One of the favourites for the men’s division, Bounty GCC, mauled the youthful Saints Hockey Club 8-1.

Despite having national player Hilton Chester in their ranks, Saints couldn’t cope with the superior skill and stamina of the GCC men. Eric Hing and Mark Sargeant netted doubles while Kareem McKenzie, Peter DeGroot, Dwayne Scott, and Meshach Sargeant each finished once to round off GCC’s scoring.

Shakeem Fausette (32nd minute) fired home to take the score to 5-1 during the second half, before the final 8-1 score line of the 40-minute game. In the only “Carib Beer” Veterans division match of the night, GCC Vintage defeated Old Fort 3-1 led by a brace from Alan Fernandes and one from Patrick Edghill.

Dwight Sullivan scored the lone goal for Old Fort upon resumption of the second half after GCC had took their tally to three in the first period of play. Despite the hope of Sullivan sparking a comeback, Old Fort couldn’t find the back of the again.

In the other matches of the night, Woodpecker Hikers defeated Old Fort Shooting Stars 2-0 in the women’s division led by two field goals from Kenisha Wills while Pepsi Hikers spearheaded by an Aroydy Branford brace, got past Old Fort 3-1 in the men’s division.