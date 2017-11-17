GSA/Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap Tournament underway

Latest update November 17th, 2017 12:57 AM

The Guyana Squash Association’s (GSA) third senior tournament for 2017, the Ansa McAl Lucozade Handicap competition hit off on Wednesday evening last at the Georgetown Club Courts, Camp Street and will run until Sunday.

Kirsten Gomes

As usual there will be two divisions with the better skilled players participating in the Open Category and the lesser skilled and younger players participating in Category A. This year approximately forty players have signed up to participate.
A new champion will be crowned in the Open segment as defending champion Deje Dias is overseas. Top ranked players in this category are Nyron Joseph -22, Nichola Narain -12, Regan Pollard -12, Daniel Islam -5, Javed Rahaman -2 and Taylor Fernandes 0.
The defending champion in category A is Abosaide Cadogan 0 who will be severely tested by the other top ranked players in this category, the likes of Gianni Carpenter -8, Michael Alphonso -4, Demetrius De Abreu -2, Ethan Jonas -2 and Kirsten Gomes 0.
All matches are best of three and action starts each evening at 18:00hrs. The finals of all the categories are set for Sunday serving off at 11:00hrs.
Results of the matches played on Wednesday evening:
Open category
Ryan Rahaman +7 beat Talia Fiedtkou +13: 15 – 9, 15 – 10
Category A
Lucas Jonas 0 defeated Noah Rahaman +11: 15 – 11, 15 – 12
Abosaide Cadogan 0 got past Nicholas Verwey +7: 15 – 13, 15 – 11
Ethan Jonas -2 was better than Grant Fernandes +13: 15 – 13, 15 – 13
Kirsten Gomes 0 beat Osmond Mack +10: 15 – 13, 15 – 10
Louis Da Silva +7 beat Brenno Da Silva +12: 15 – 5, 15 – 5
Demetrius De Abreu -2 beat Mohryan Baksh +5: 15 – 14, 7 – 15, 15 – 11

