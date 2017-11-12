130 Graduate from Carnegie School of Economics

One hundred and thirty students graduated from the Carnegie School of Economics and the Craft Production and Design Division last evening at the Ramada Princess Hotel, Providence. The 87th ceremony for the institution was held under the theme “Aim for high quality, strive for perfection.”

Students of the institution graduated in various subject areas including, garment construction, general cosmetology, interior design, commercial food preparation, catering and hospitality and visual arts.

Minister within the Ministry of Social Protection, Keith Scott, reminded the students of the significant role they play in the development of the country.

“Your contribution to the national economy can be enormous as it can fuel the economic development According to Minister Scott, as graduates of Carnegie, the students have inherited a tradition of excellence.

“I ask you to recognise what you have inherited, recognise that you have done well in being able to uphold that very tradition and I want you to make sure that your children who shall have come after you, they also must understand that the Carnegie School of Economics is as good as any other school in this country,” Minister Scott said.

Principal of the institution, Penelope Harris, told the students that graduating signals a new dimension in their life, as the quality of their lives will be enhanced by the life skills that they learnt at the institution.

“Go forward and continue to make us proud. Today, we will call you graduates. We call you graduates because you have defied the odds,” Harris urged the students.

This year’s graduating class would have excelled in either of the two years programme namely; Garment Construction, Interior Decoration, General Cosmetology, Commercial Food Preparation, Catering and Hospitality, Visual Arts or the one year programmes namely; Visual Arts or Garment Construction.

The school, which was established by Scotsman, Andrew Carnegie, in 1933 as the Carnegie Trade School for Women was funded by the Carnegie Board of Trustees until the Government of Guyana assumed full responsibility for it in 1973.

The school also offers certificate and diploma programmes that are accredited by the Ministry of Education, and are open to both male and female students, including early school leavers.

Through the several speakers at the graduation, the now certified students were all encouraged to live their dreams and fulfil their purposes. They were also reminded that they have now become empowered to own their own business.

Since Home Economics differs from the Craft Production and Design Division, the institution had two valedictorians.