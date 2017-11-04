2016 Auditor General report finds …GRA fails to submit records to support $30B in exemptions to businesses

Latest update November 4th, 2017 12:59 AM
Auditor General, Deodat Sharma, is disappointed that the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has failed to produce records to support $30B in exemptions it gave away to businesses last year.
In his latest report, Sharma noted that tax exemptions granted to companies were equivalent to 54 percent or $30.287B of the total exemptions granted for the year 2016. Sharma said that total exemptions came up to $56.073B.
The Auditor General noted, however, that the total value of tax exemptions granted in respect of Investment Agreements facilitated through the Guyana Office for Investment and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission could not have been determined.
In this regard, he said that a review of the records of the Authority revealed that a total of 59 agreements in respect of 41 investors were approved during the year 2016.
The Auditor General said it should be noted that in accordance with the Investment Act of 2004, a procedural audit of the incentives granted to an investor or an investment enterprise is required to be carried out annually by the Auditor General.
He noted however, that no records or documentations were submitted to facilitate these audits.
GRA, in response, said that the categories of tax exemptions in the report are those that were built into the system several years ago and are subject to limitations. Nevertheless, it said that the IT Division is in the process of implementing a system that will facilitate a breakdown of the ‘Companies/Businesses’ category so that more informative reports can be generated.
The Audit Office recommended that the tax agency submit for audit, the reports once available.
Sharma noted that exemptions from duties and taxes totaled $56.073 billion for the period under review, as compared to $92.425 billion in 2015. He said that this represents a decrease of $36.352 billion over the corresponding period.
Notwithstanding this, Sharma said that the value of revenue foregone for the year 2016 represents 36.89% of actual revenue collections by the Authority. In addition, tax exemptions of $26.399 billion granted in respect of Customs and Trade Taxes exceeded actual collections by $10.017 billion.
Nov 04, 2017A team of officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) arrived in Guyana yesterday and did inspections at the National Stadium, Providence, which is one of the potential venues for the 2018...
Nov 04, 2017
Nov 04, 2017
Nov 04, 2017
Nov 04, 2017
Nov 04, 2017
If I tell you the things my mom told her children when we were growing up about ghosts (jumbies in local dialect) you would... more
We have a much bigger constitutional crisis on our hands. The unilateral appointment of the Chairman of the Guyana Elections... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Should areas of countries break away and govern themselves as they see fit? That’s a question Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]