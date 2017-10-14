Ex-con confesses to killing ‘Sagga’ with borrowed gun

Latest update October 14th, 2017 12:55 AM
– after seeing victim’s jewellery
A 26-year-old ex-convict has confessed to robbing and killing businessman Godfrey Scipio on Thursday night, with a gun he borrowed from an associate.
The suspect, who was reportedly released from prison just a few months ago, had seen the 58-year-old Scipio, called ‘Sagga’, entering a Kitty hotel, and observed that he was wearing gold jewellery.
Police said that the alleged killer was nabbed yesterday morning at his William Street, Kitty home, located a few buildings away from where the killing occurred. Kaieteur News understands that footage of the attack helped investigators to identify and track him down.
However, police are still to recover the slain man’s gold chain or the gun the killer used.
Scipio, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, was shot in the chest at around 18:00 hrs on Thursday as he was leaving a city hotel. He succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital.
In his confession, the suspect claimed that he was in the area, and saw Scipio, who was wearing a gold chain, enter the hotel. At the time, the robber was armed with an ice-pick. But deciding that a gun would be more effective, he borrowed a firearm from an associate and returned to the scene.
When Scipio eventually exited the hotel, the robber accosted the businessman and shot him. There is no indication that Scipio had put up a resistance.
Scipio had been selling at the Berbice car park for several years, and was known for wearing lots of gold jewellery.
His alleged killer was reportedly released from jail about three months ago on two armed robbery charges.
He was also recently accused of shooting at two individuals near the Kitty seawall.
Oct 14, 2017The combined capabilities and knowledge of the nations contesting the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Team Championships will be severely tested today and tomorrow when the Long and...
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
Oct 14, 2017
I made this decision on Thursday night after I swung from Lombard Street into Hadfield Street. I saw the same atrocity that... more
The PNCR will attract a new wave of criticism. It will now be accused of practicing the same perverted political culture... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Insurers and re-insurers are facing major losses in the wake of the damage done in the Caribbean and... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]