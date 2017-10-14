Ex-con confesses to killing ‘Sagga’ with borrowed gun

– after seeing victim’s jewellery

A 26-year-old ex-convict has confessed to robbing and killing businessman Godfrey Scipio on Thursday night, with a gun he borrowed from an associate.

The suspect, who was reportedly released from prison just a few months ago, had seen the 58-year-old Scipio, called ‘Sagga’, entering a Kitty hotel, and observed that he was wearing gold jewellery.

Police said that the alleged killer was nabbed yesterday morning at his William Street, Kitty home, located a few buildings away from where the killing occurred. Kaieteur News understands that footage of the attack helped investigators to identify and track him down.

However, police are still to recover the slain man’s gold chain or the gun the killer used.

Scipio, of D’Urban Street, Wortmanville, was shot in the chest at around 18:00 hrs on Thursday as he was leaving a city hotel. He succumbed at the Woodlands Hospital.

In his confession, the suspect claimed that he was in the area, and saw Scipio, who was wearing a gold chain, enter the hotel. At the time, the robber was armed with an ice-pick. But deciding that a gun would be more effective, he borrowed a firearm from an associate and returned to the scene.

When Scipio eventually exited the hotel, the robber accosted the businessman and shot him. There is no indication that Scipio had put up a resistance.

Scipio had been selling at the Berbice car park for several years, and was known for wearing lots of gold jewellery.

His alleged killer was reportedly released from jail about three months ago on two armed robbery charges.

He was also recently accused of shooting at two individuals near the Kitty seawall.