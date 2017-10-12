Latest update October 12th, 2017 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot set for today

Oct 12, 2017 Sports 0

Top 44 from WIFBSC C/ships to contest
Following three days of intense and challenging rivalry, the top 44 shooters emerging from the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Individual Championships will face off today over five ranges to decide the winner of the GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Championship.

The newly refurbished Timehri Rifle Ranges.

Today’s action will be intense as it will be testing and given the feedback from the first three days of shooting so far, the heat and subtle changing winds will play a role in deciding the winner.
Local Captain Mahendra Persaud who narrowly missed out on taking the WIFBSC Individual Championship by three points to Irishman Alexander Gill will be keen on making that right today as will the world renowned David Calvert who suffered mechanical issues that cut short his ambitions of challenging for the top spot yesterday.
Add the local names of Lennox Braithwaite, Ransford Goodluck, Sherwin Felician, Dylan Fields, Leo Romalho and Roberto Tiwari; T&T’s Michael Perez and Varma Rambarran; Antigua’s Laurne Benjamin; Barbados’ Jason Wood, Richard Arthur and the Caribbean’s top female Shellyann Hinds, today’s action is anticipated to be intense.
The other names that will be in contention are Charlotte Staples (England), Stephanie Ward Ireland), Nigel Stangroom, Martin Liversage, Christopher Fitzpatrick (Ireland), Andrew Daw (England), Gary Cassidy (Canada), Guy Hart (Ireland), Jack Alexander (Ireland), Richard Winney (England), Gary Alexander (Ireland), Lynne Johnson (England), Phillip Chapman-Sheath (England), Sarah Cheslyn-Curtis (England), Henry Day (England), Andrew Barnes (England), Kimberley Pope (Ireland), David Lindsay (Ireland), Bruce Mc Donald (Canada), Adam Leech (Ireland), Rebecca Laird (Ireland), Andrew Morley (England), Jason Troup (Canada), Zoe Latimer (Ireland), Trevor Bryan (Falkland Islands), Marc Landerville (Canada), Tom Maynard (Canada), Mark Ackrill (Trinidad & Tobago) and Christopher Heales of England.
Competition will shoot off at 09:00hrs with competitors taking aim at 300 yards (2&7) after which they will battle at the 500 and 600 yards ranges using a similar amount of rounds.
The top 20 will then qualify for the final two ranges which will be shot at 900 (2&10) and 1000 (2&10) yards ranges. The scores accumulated at the earlier ranges will be taken over to the final two ranges which make for high intensity competition. (Franklin Wilson)

More in this category

Sports

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Irishman Gill creeps through to win Individuals

GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary/WIFBSC Caribbean C/ships …Irishman...

Oct 12, 2017

Persaud is top West Indian; Tiwari takes O-Class By Franklin Wilson A consistent day of performances by Irisman Alexander Gill on a day that presented many challenges for the shooters saw him...
Read More
Confident Uruguay Women’s team arrives for Pan American Cup title charge

Confident Uruguay Women’s team arrives for Pan...

Oct 12, 2017

Brusche Basketball Foundation names clubs for Biennial classic

Brusche Basketball Foundation names clubs for...

Oct 12, 2017

Floodlights, Wellman, Parika Defenders to play at Albion on Sunday

Floodlights, Wellman, Parika Defenders to play at...

Oct 12, 2017

STSC/Bannas Foundation small goal football set for Sunday

STSC/Bannas Foundation small goal football set...

Oct 12, 2017

Sham Grocery XI win Naeem Nasir Memorial Softball Title

Sham Grocery XI win Naeem Nasir Memorial Softball...

Oct 12, 2017

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]