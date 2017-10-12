GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Shoot set for today

Top 44 from WIFBSC C/ships to contest

Following three days of intense and challenging rivalry, the top 44 shooters emerging from the West Indies Fullbore Shooting Council (WIFBSC) Individual Championships will face off today over five ranges to decide the winner of the GuyanaNRA 150th Anniversary Individual Championship.

Today’s action will be intense as it will be testing and given the feedback from the first three days of shooting so far, the heat and subtle changing winds will play a role in deciding the winner.

Local Captain Mahendra Persaud who narrowly missed out on taking the WIFBSC Individual Championship by three points to Irishman Alexander Gill will be keen on making that right today as will the world renowned David Calvert who suffered mechanical issues that cut short his ambitions of challenging for the top spot yesterday.

Add the local names of Lennox Braithwaite, Ransford Goodluck, Sherwin Felician, Dylan Fields, Leo Romalho and Roberto Tiwari; T&T’s Michael Perez and Varma Rambarran; Antigua’s Laurne Benjamin; Barbados’ Jason Wood, Richard Arthur and the Caribbean’s top female Shellyann Hinds, today’s action is anticipated to be intense.

The other names that will be in contention are Charlotte Staples (England), Stephanie Ward Ireland), Nigel Stangroom, Martin Liversage, Christopher Fitzpatrick (Ireland), Andrew Daw (England), Gary Cassidy (Canada), Guy Hart (Ireland), Jack Alexander (Ireland), Richard Winney (England), Gary Alexander (Ireland), Lynne Johnson (England), Phillip Chapman-Sheath (England), Sarah Cheslyn-Curtis (England), Henry Day (England), Andrew Barnes (England), Kimberley Pope (Ireland), David Lindsay (Ireland), Bruce Mc Donald (Canada), Adam Leech (Ireland), Rebecca Laird (Ireland), Andrew Morley (England), Jason Troup (Canada), Zoe Latimer (Ireland), Trevor Bryan (Falkland Islands), Marc Landerville (Canada), Tom Maynard (Canada), Mark Ackrill (Trinidad & Tobago) and Christopher Heales of England.

Competition will shoot off at 09:00hrs with competitors taking aim at 300 yards (2&7) after which they will battle at the 500 and 600 yards ranges using a similar amount of rounds.

The top 20 will then qualify for the final two ranges which will be shot at 900 (2&10) and 1000 (2&10) yards ranges. The scores accumulated at the earlier ranges will be taken over to the final two ranges which make for high intensity competition. (Franklin Wilson)