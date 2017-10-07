Hamilton Green Cup KO football tournament… Three matches in Linden this evening

Latest update October 7th, 2017 12:59 AM
The $1million Hamilton Green straight knockout football tournament, which is in its round-of-16 stage, will continue on tonight with a triple header at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden.
The first match kicks off at 17:00hrs with a Georgetown (G/T) vs. Linden encounter when Silver Shattas match skills with city side GFC. The second match will be another G/T vs. Linden affair when Western Tigers look to claw a win against Milerock who will enjoy home crowd support in the game that will sound its first whistle at 19:00hrs.
Tonight’s feature match will be an all-Linden affair between Winners’ Connection and Eagles United at 21:00hrs.
Tomorrow, the tournament will return to the Victoria Community Centre ground with three (3) more matches from 17:00hrs. The first match will be an all-East Coast affair with an anticipated clash between Victoria Kings and Plaisance FC. The second match that begins at 19:00hrs will be contested between Buxton and GDF.
Tomorrow’s feature game will be the 1st quarterfinal clash of the tournament at 21:00hrs between Uitvlugt and the winner of the GFC vs. Silver Shattas matchup today.
