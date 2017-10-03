Soulja Bai and Trotty can’t hide wid de oil contract

Playing games is a good thing but it depends on de game you playing. Some people does play cricket, football and things like that. Some people does play games wid one another.

A man gun watch a woman and pretend to love she while all de time he playing games.

Sometimes when de woman find out she does kill sheself but dem got another set who does kill de man. Of course if de woman playing dem same games wid a man it can have a horrible end.

That is why dem boys want tell Soulja Bai and ExxonMobil that playing de kind of games dem playing is not a good thing.

Fuh months people asking Soulja Bai to release de contract he sign wid ExxonMobil.

He allow Trotty to mek a fool of de people by talking how de contract secret and things like that.

Jagdeo deh pun de other side and seh that Soulja Bai should release de contract but he know that when he was wearing de shoe he didn’t release no contract. All of dem had confidentiality clause which is another word fuh a lie.

Dem boys tun on dem computer and dem read how ExxonMobil seh it willing to release de contract but it waiting to see wha de government gun do. If ExxonMobil ain’t got a problem to release de contract dem boys can’t understand why Trotty had a problem.

De thing that got dem boys thinking is that de ExxonMobil people wouldn’t tell de Waterfalls paper anything but de woman who got a name almost like that fat crook who run away to Florida, talk to a media house that does public online.

When de Waterfalls paper call is either de person gone out or something and all because de Waterfalls paper skin up de crookishness wha ExxonMobil do all over de world.

Well if ExxonMobil don’t have a problem releasing de contract then dem boys expect Soulja Bai to release it very soon unless he get kakish like Jagdeo from living in State House.

Talk half and watch out fuh de oil contract.