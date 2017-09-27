Carl Hooper Buxton CC fund raiser…Old Bloods beat Young Bloods

An excellent all-round performance from former Guyana U-19 all-rounder Clive Andries (53&5-10) spearheaded the Old Bloods to 58-run win against the Young Bloods in a fund raising T20 match at the Buxton Community Centre ground last Sunday.

The Old Bloods made 133 all out in 19.1 overs, while the Young Bloods fell for 75 in 12 overs.

In overcast conditions and a pitch with moisture, Buxton Old Bloods found themselves in deep trouble as they slumped to 21- 4 in seven overs. However, the recovery effort started with Marlon Thomas (17) and Dennis Andries (28), propelling the Old Bloods to 41-5 in 10 overs.

When the right handed Clive Andries walked to the crease to join his older brother the left-handed Dennis Andries, it was reminiscent of the old days when their late father was running into them from the Southern End of the Buxton Community Centre ground.

However, Clive, known as Shaka Zulu in the community, showed his older brother why he is categorized as the most feared middle order T /20 batsmen on the East Coast of Demerara.

An explosion of sixes and fours rocketed Clive Andries to 56 runs from just 24 balls. However, his dismissal in the 17th over with the score on 120 for 7, halted the scoring rate tremendously and eventually the Old Bloods folded for 133 from 19.1 overs.

Demuka Nando (2-3), Owen Andrews (3-13) and Andrea McFarlane (2-11) were the main wicket takers for the Young Bloods.

With a fair size crowd glued to the action, it was felt that the dominance of Buxton Old stars would be no more, with new generation of stars which have cropped up to carry on the mantle.

That thought was short lived, the dye wasn’t cast on the old stars after all, barring an aggressive start of 22 off 2 overs from Akean Hiles (18) and a painfully slow 12 from Ganesh Surujpaul, the young Bloods of Buxton fell like dominoes on a table.

The top order received a fair examination from Devon Benjamin and Rawley Fredericks, only for Clive Andries to come into the fray and rip the heart out of the middle and lower order to finish with 5-10 from his four overs. The off-spinner got help from David Glenn (2-6) and Devon Benjamin (2-23).

At the presentation the Buxton Carl Hooper Cricket Club thanked the following: the Ministry Of Education, NSC, D. Singh Trading, Saroboy’s Beverage company Opposite Iron Man shop in Buxton, Benjamin’s Bakery, Mr Sean Devers (Kaieteur News), Mr Claude Thomas, Mr Marvin Cole, Mr Essie Peters and all the players for making this event possible. Clive Andries carted off three prizes; best batsman, best bowler and the Man-of-the- Match.