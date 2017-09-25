GABA/Banks DIH Leagues…Pacesetters, Colts and Guardians win first as semifinal action begins

Three thrilling semifinal clashes bounced the resumption of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water 1st, 2nd and Under-23 leagues on Saturday night at the Burnham hard-court on middle and Carmichael Streets.

Defending Under-23 champions Bounty Colts placed themselves one step closer to retaining their title after edging Plaisance Guardians 78-75. Andrew Johnson led a spirited fight for the Guardians with 22 points, but Colts Timothy Thompson, who has demonstrated his unmatched ability in this tournament on multiple occasions, scored a game high 24 points to shoot the defending champions into the U-23, 3-game finals.

Eagles lost the 2nd division semifinal to Pacesetters 86-73. Despite Pacesetters 13-point victory, this match up was the most exciting on Saturday night. These two rival clubs, which both stacked a win each against each other during the season, battled closely in the knockout game on Saturday with the lead moving like a pendulum. The momentum switched completely in Pacesetters lane late in the fourth quarter as they managed steals and enjoyed turnovers and calls that went in their favour. Steven Peters and Zion Gray balled hard for the finalist scoring 24 points each, supported with 15 points from Quincy Dos Santos.

The 1st division semifinal was a tame procession as Plaisance Guardian’s Nikolai Smith sunk 19 points to help down Nets by 20 points in the 75-55 predictable victory. Republic Bank Nets were still in the game by half time, trailing by a solitary point, but lost their way in the third quarter in the heavy defeat.

The second set of semifinal matches in all three divisions was played last night at Burnham court. (Calvin Chapman)