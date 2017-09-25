Latest update September 25th, 2017 12:57 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GABA/Banks DIH Leagues…Pacesetters, Colts and Guardians win first as semifinal action begins

Sep 25, 2017 Sports 0

Three thrilling semifinal clashes bounced the resumption of the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association/Powerade/Malta Supreme/Rainforest Water 1st, 2nd and Under-23 leagues on Saturday night at the Burnham hard-court on middle and Carmichael Streets.

Republic Banks Nets (green) vs. Plaisance Guardians in the 1st Open division semifinal.

Defending Under-23 champions Bounty Colts placed themselves one step closer to retaining their title after edging Plaisance Guardians 78-75. Andrew Johnson led a spirited fight for the Guardians with 22 points, but Colts Timothy Thompson, who has demonstrated his unmatched ability in this tournament on multiple occasions, scored a game high 24 points to shoot the defending champions into the U-23, 3-game finals.
Eagles lost the 2nd division semifinal to Pacesetters 86-73. Despite Pacesetters 13-point victory, this match up was the most exciting on Saturday night. These two rival clubs, which both stacked a win each against each other during the season, battled closely in the knockout game on Saturday with the lead moving like a pendulum. The momentum switched completely in Pacesetters lane late in the fourth quarter as they managed steals and enjoyed turnovers and calls that went in their favour. Steven Peters and Zion Gray balled hard for the finalist scoring 24 points each, supported with 15 points from Quincy Dos Santos.
The 1st division semifinal was a tame procession as Plaisance Guardian’s Nikolai Smith sunk 19 points to help down Nets by 20 points in the 75-55 predictable victory. Republic Bank Nets were still in the game by half time, trailing by a solitary point, but lost their way in the third quarter in the heavy defeat.
The second set of semifinal matches in all three divisions was played last night at Burnham court. (Calvin Chapman)

More in this category

Sports

Two-day Commonwealth Games Federation meeting hosted by Guyana concludes

Two-day Commonwealth Games Federation meeting hosted by Guyana...

Sep 25, 2017

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) concluded its two-day regional meeting of the Americas and the Caribbean yesterday at the Guyana Olympic Association’s head office at Lilliendaal, where the...
Read More
Crushing loss for Windies after Ali’s assault, Plunkett’s ODI best — 3rd ODI

Crushing loss for Windies after Ali’s assault,...

Sep 25, 2017

GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise League…Ali-Mohamed’s 53 fail to save East Bank

GCB/CGI 3-Day Franchise...

Sep 25, 2017

GABA/Banks DIH Leagues…Pacesetters, Colts and Guardians win first as semifinal action begins

GABA/Banks DIH Leagues…Pacesetters, Colts and...

Sep 25, 2017

Adams century hands Essequibo three-wkt win over Georgetown

Adams century hands Essequibo three-wkt win over...

Sep 25, 2017

GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s; GDF brush aside Hornets in 41-10 victory

GRFU/Bounty Farm 15s; GDF brush aside Hornets in...

Sep 25, 2017

Features/Columnists

  • What about the parents?

    Violence in schools is not a major problem in every school. Only a handful of schools in the country have reached the stage... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]