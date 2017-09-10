La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre is up to standard – Minister Cummings

Following a visit to La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre on Thursday, Minister within the Ministry of Public Health Dr. Karen Cummings said the statements regarding the upkeep of the health facility were not factual.

On September 6, a published article stated that the water, sanitation, hygiene services and healthcare waste management at the La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre were not up to standard.

“(La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre) environment is clean and I am happy because it was reported to be in a very deplorable state, but that is not so. I am happy that I am able to have a firsthand look at what is happening in this health centre and community,” Minister Cummings said.

The health facility offers several services including antenatal and post-natal care, an infant clinic, outpatient clinic and family planning. The Minister expressed her satisfaction at the operations of the health centre, but observed that there was room for improvement.

This, she assured, will be addressed by the ministry to ensure that all Guyanese are provided proper health care delivery.

It was highlighted during an in-house meeting with the West Demerara Regional Hospital’s department heads and representative of the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), the maintenance and infrastructure of La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre is undertaken by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) once every quarter.

The Minister said that the period of time selected to upgrade those facilities should be adjusted to twice every quarter. “Maintenance of the health facility slated for once a quarter, I do not think is adequate for a health facility.”

Dr. Victor George Allen attached to La Parfaite Harmonie Health Centre, thanked the minister for her visit and expressed optimism that it would speed up the process for the necessary requirements from the Health Ministry in the near future.

Minister Cummings also promised to address the issue of appointing a pharmacy assistant to the health facility.