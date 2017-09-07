Another Fip scandal in de making

A lot of things beginning to resemble de PPP, especially when Jagdeo, that scamp, and his kavakamites been in office

Dem had Fip Motielall who had a shop in Miami selling salt fish and pooja items. He never build a piece of pavement anywhere in the world, not even in he backyard in Florida. Yet he get a US$30M road contract in Guyana.

He walk away smiling with about US$10M and all Guyana know what happen to the road. Five years later de price gone up and it still ain’t finish.

If wasn’t fuh de exposure by de Waterfalls paper, de SOB woulda get de billion dollar hydro project contract. That woulda lef every man in Guyana, including Soulja Bai, wid hydro seed.

De same Fip print contract document stating that he office situated in a suite in a building. In fact, de suite was a dutty bedroom above he pooja store.

Well dem hear about a threesome from Canada who want pull a Fip pun Guyana again. De only difference is that this set going through Soulja Bai and his kavakmites.

This threesome claim pun a website how dem providing infrastructure and energy solutions to Guyana, de rest of South America and the Caribbean.

When dem boys did ask Fip if he ever build a road and wha experience he gat in building roads he run and hide. This set look like dem ain’t no different than Fip.

De website look like if them mek it up last month because dem boys ain’t see dem post no job they did anywhere in the world.

The only thing dem boys see is a photo with some people stand up next to one of GWI water pump wah Bee Kay built last week.

And another picture got three men in the energy authority office in Guyana with a man who looks like Sharma son.

Dem boys ain’t check out de address yet to see if another suite like Fip own and if it situated in the CN tower.

Remember the parking meter people did seh dem office is in 5th Ave Manhattan and when dem boys check was li’l PO Box them had next to de security guard hut in the building.

Talk half and wait fuh more about de threesome.