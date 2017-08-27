Busta/ECB 40-Over Festival …Simbu, Adams propels Leguan into final, EB E’bo prevail on better net run rate

Paul Simbu grabbed five wickets while Ricardo Adams struck an unbeaten half century as Leguan

defeated North Essequibo by six wickets in their semi final to book a place in the final of the Busta / Essequibo Cricket Board 40-over Festival, today.

East Bank Essequibo have also qualified for the final with a better net run rate after rain put an end to their contest again South Essequibo at Tuschen ground, yesterday. At the Imam Bacchus ground in Affiance, North Essequibo batted first and was bowled out for 145 in 34.4 overs. Avenash Persaud scored 35 while Vishwanauth Lall made 27 and Keisho Rooplall 22. Simbu finished with 5-20, taking the man-of-the-match award.

Adams then fashioned an unbeaten 50 as Leguan responded with 147-4 in 32 overs. Adams struck four fours and one six and got support from Mark Williams 36 and Tulsieram Premnauth 34 not out. Uvindra Balgobin had 2-20.

In the next semi final, East Bank Essequibo batted first and posted 155-6 off their reduced quota of 23 overs due to rain. Royan Fredericks slammed five fours in scoring 47 while man-of-the-match Kemol Savory smashed five sixes in a rapid 43 and Kevon Boodie 30 with two sixes. R. Gurdeen claimed 2-28, medium pacer Neilan Cadogan 2-32 and Vijay Surujpaul 2-39.

South Essequibo were 51-4 in 9.3 overs in reply when rain prevented further play. Gurdeen and Surujpaul were unbeaten on 15 and 12 respectively while Ravi Beharry made 14. Leguan will meet East Bank Essequibo from 09:30hrs today at Imam Bacchus SC ground in the final.