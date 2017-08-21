Coke, ganja found in businessman’s chicken pen

Latest update August 21st, 2017 12:55 AM
Police on Saturday arrested a Darmouth, Essequibo Coast businessman after allegedly finding 1539 grammes of marijuana and 32 grams of cocaine in a chicken pen and sections of his home.
The 40-year-old man who has been under police radar for sometime is being processed for court.
Aug 21, 2017By Sean Devers A masterful 92 from 32-year-old Chadwick Walton gained him the Man-of the-Match and over shadowed Dwayne Smith’s fourth t20 century as the Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Barbados...
The United States has seen last week some ugly violence by people who want to glorify and worship the images of people,... more
Jerry Lewis, the comedian who died yesterday, from natural causes, may not be well known to the present generation of movie... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On August 14 and 15, Pakistan and India, respectively, celebrated the 70th anniversary of their Sir... more
