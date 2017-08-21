Coke, ganja found in businessman’s chicken pen

Latest update August 21st, 2017 12:55 AM

Police on Saturday arrested a Darmouth, Essequibo Coast businessman after allegedly finding 1539 grammes of marijuana and 32 grams of cocaine in a chicken pen and sections of his home.
The 40-year-old man who has been under police radar for sometime is being processed for court.

These portions of marijuana were unearthed from the chicken pen and several sections of the businessman’s home

