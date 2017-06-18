CARICOM Day ‘Cuff Out’ Boxing Tournament

GDF Boxing Gym promises clean sweep

A total of 10 gyms have confirmed their participation in the Slingerz Entertainment / Vergenoegen Boxing Gym CARICOM Day ‘Cuff Out’ Boxing tournament but the Guyana Defence Force have thrown down the gauntlet

to all others.

The Army boys have stated in no uncertain terms that they will be taking away top accolades including the awards for Best Gym and Best Boxer of the tournament.

A visit to Camp Ayangana, home of the GDF Gym on Thursday last, saw the gladiators in full training flow as they sought to be in pristine condition for fight night.

This ‘Cuff Out’ tournament is the first for the sport on the West Demerara; the soldiers have promised to make it a night that the West Side will remember as they will be sending no less than twelve (12) of their best fighters with outright dominance, their ultimate aim.

Other gyms in contention will be the host, Vergenoegen, Harpy Eagle, Republican, Pocket Rocket Gym of Linden, Rose Hall Town Jammers, Guyana Police Force, Wakenaam, Forgotten Youth Foundation and Young Achievers.

Fight time is 20:00hrs sharp.