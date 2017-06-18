Latest update June 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
GDF Boxing Gym promises clean sweep
A total of 10 gyms have confirmed their participation in the Slingerz Entertainment / Vergenoegen Boxing Gym CARICOM Day ‘Cuff Out’ Boxing tournament but the Guyana Defence Force have thrown down the gauntlet
to all others.
The Army boys have stated in no uncertain terms that they will be taking away top accolades including the awards for Best Gym and Best Boxer of the tournament.
A visit to Camp Ayangana, home of the GDF Gym on Thursday last, saw the gladiators in full training flow as they sought to be in pristine condition for fight night.
This ‘Cuff Out’ tournament is the first for the sport on the West Demerara; the soldiers have promised to make it a night that the West Side will remember as they will be sending no less than twelve (12) of their best fighters with outright dominance, their ultimate aim.
Other gyms in contention will be the host, Vergenoegen, Harpy Eagle, Republican, Pocket Rocket Gym of Linden, Rose Hall Town Jammers, Guyana Police Force, Wakenaam, Forgotten Youth Foundation and Young Achievers.
Fight time is 20:00hrs sharp.
Jun 18, 2017By Franklin Wilson The Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) national championships pedaled off yesterday in fine style on the Linden Soesdyke Highway with the Time Trials that attracted 19 cyclists, two...
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
Jun 18, 2017
The crescendo was building up, but suffered an interregnum when the Ministry of the Presidency and the top leadership... more
The provision banning used tyres and demanding that vehicles imported into Guyana must have new tyres is inelegantly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On May 29, two former Prime Ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Sir... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]