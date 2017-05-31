GFF appoints Schools’ Development Officer and Youth Development coach

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) continues to build the structure and capacity of its

Technical programme with the addition of two new officers, both former players of the national programme – a Schools’ Development Officer and a Youth Development Coach.

Ceon Bristol and Shurwin Forde are the Schools’ Development Officer (SDO) and the Youth

Development Coach (YDC) respectively and are part of the new youth development strategy employed by the Technical Department of the GFF.

“This is the first time ever the GFF Technical Department has appointed a SDO and it is a key position within the brand new youth development strategy,” said Ian Greenwood, GFF’s Technical Director. “The role will focus on the development and oversight of all GFF School Football. This will include developing both in-curriculum and extra-curriculum Schools Football programmes. The SDO will also be actively recruiting teachers for the GFF’s Coach Education courses,” Greenwood continued.

Bristol, who was seconded from the Ministry of Education, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from the school system and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU). He participated in a number of GFF Youth National Teams. “Ceon is the perfect person to develop the GFF School

Football Programme,” Greenwood added.

Meanwhile, Shurwin Forde will be operating as a YDC at the GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centre (ATC) in Berbice, with the primary role of teaching the game to the youngsters following the National Playing and Coaching Curriculum. Greenwood said: “It’s fantastic to have another former National Team player employed by the GFF Technical Department to pass on their knowledge and passion from the game to our young players. We want to continue opening the doors to current and former national team players who want to work within our Development Programmes, but of course they have to have a passion for coaching and a willingness to learn. As we know not every former player can be an effective teacher of the game, but Shurwin has been involved in GFF Technical Training so he understands what is required in his role.”

The GFF has been actively engaging current and former national players in the technical programmes including the ATC which is a comprehensive initiative that seeks to, among others, create a development pathway for players to the national programme. This is done through individual and group sessions at the various academies within Member Associations.