Demerara, Berbice register crushing wins

Demerara and Berbice recorded convincing victories when the third and final preliminary round matches in the Guyana Cricket Board Dave West Indian Imports inter county U15 50-over tournament concluded yesterday.

At Everest, Demerara beat the President’s XI by eight wickets. Pacer Devanand Khemraj uprooted the stumps of Mahendra Gooplall (00) and had Tamnni Caesar (02) caught before Zeynul Ramsammy was run out for two to reduce the President’s XI to 26-3 after they deiced to bat. They then lost Ken George (04) and Reynaldo Mohamed (01) in quick succession, however despite wickets falling around him opener Shemar Yearwood batted solidly. The left-hander faced 102 balls and struck three fours before he was lbw to Daniel Mootoo for 32. Skipper Elnathan Suknanand was the only other batsman that reached double figures with 13 as the President’s XI were bowled out for 84 in 34.2 overs. Brandon Jaikarran took 2-0 off one over while Chanderpaul Ramraj had 2-17 and Khemraj 2-19.

Demerara lost Ushardev Balgobin lbw to J. Barton for three before Shoaib Shaw and Jaikarran took them within sights of victory with sensible batting. Shaw hit four fours to remain unbeaten on 37, while Jaikarran was taken at slip off Raynaldo Mohamed for 10. Andre Seepersaud was unbeaten on 10 as Demerara finished on 85-2 in 20.2 overs. Barton and Mohamed had one wicket each.

At Eve Leary, Berbice defeated Essequibo by 10 wickets. Batting first, Essequibo were sent packing for 85 in 41.3 overs. Sheldon Charles led with 28 while Ronald Scouten made 15. Hemraj Heralall grabbed 4-19, Garav Ramesh 4-21 and Abdul Ramsammy 2-14.

Berbice responded with 86 with out lost in 24.2 overs. Anthony Williams scored 35 and Ricardo Ramdeal 34.

Demerara and Berbice will now clash in the final tomorrow at Bourda.