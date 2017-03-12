GuyanaNRA receive timely donation from Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc.

Latest update March 12th, 2017 12:45 AM

As the Guyana National Rifle Association (GuyanaNRA) continues to prepare the Timehri Rifle Ranges for its 150th Anniversary celebrations later this year, the business community is beginning to respond to calls

Brig. Patrick West receives the donation from CEO of Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc., Mr. Harold Hopkinson.

for assistance to complete the massive infrastructural works.
At the first Statutory Meeting of the newly elected Executive Council held at the Guyana Defence Force Conference Room, CEO of Secure Innovations and Concepts Inc. Mr. Harold Hopkinson made a sizable donation towards the works.
President of the GuyanaNRA, Brig. Patrick West, received the cheque on behalf of the association. Mr. Hopkinson, who is also a former Smallbore Captain of the association and presently the association’s IPSC Regional Director, stated that he sees his contribution going a long way towards the development of the shooting sport in Guyana.
A section of the range is being developed with multiple berms being built to facilitate the various stages of smallbore competition. With the completion of the new smallbore range it would enable the association to host smallbore championships at an international level.
In addition, Mr. Hopkinson made another donation towards the training of Mr. Lennox Braithwaite. This will enable the Commonwealth Games bound shooter, as part of his training to participate in the annual Bisley Championships in England.
Brig. Patrick West expressed gratitude on behalf of the association for the donations from Mr. Hopkinson whilst challenging other businesses to also come on board with the association as it prepares to host the Anniversary Shoot in October.
Meanwhile, the Executive Council also named its two man shooting Team to represent Guyana at the Commonwealth Games in March 2018 set for Australia. Fullbore Captain Mahendra Persaud and Braithwaite were selected from a shortlist of five shooters, the others were, Ransford Goodluck, Fullbore vice captain Dylan Fields and Leo Romalho.
The selectees will commence preparation with the completion of the fullbore ranges. The Guyana Olympic Association has also made a contribution towards Persaud and Braithwaite’s training.

