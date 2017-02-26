Linden ‘Stag bowl’ football to highlight Town week

Champion team to collect $1.2 million

By Sean Devers

All roads lead to Linden in April, the busiest time of the year for residents in Region 10 and the hundreds of visitors expected flock the Mining community for its annual Town week activities and this year they are in for an extra treat as the annual celebrations will also showcase the best of Linden’s football talent in an eight-team inter-ward tournament.

The CBR Hotshots Entertainment is a group of present and National Sports personalities from Linden and is headed by Marlon Washington, Rickland ‘Tallo’ Hutson and Clive Nobrega. This promotion group will host what is expected to be an action packed ‘Stag Bowl’ Inter-Ward Football tournament which is sanctioned by the UDFA and has the blessing of the Linden Town Week Committee.

The tournament, which will be played under floodlights, is being played under the auspices of the Eagles United Football Club and will be contested on Saturday April 15, Thursday (20th), Monday (24) and concludes on Wednesday (26) and includes eight teams playing at the McKenzie Sports Club ground.

Each night will see a double header with the first game kicking off at 18:30 hrs and the fans will be entertained off the field by pulsating music from the Sound System which will be present every night.

Central McKenzie, Amelia’s Ward, Blue Berry Hill, Christiansburg, Block 22/Wisroc,

Half mile/one mile/Scheme, Silver city/ Valley’s Alleys, Silvertown/Clovers’ City and West Watooka will battle for the winner’s prize of $1.2 million and a beautiful Trophy.

The runners-up will take home $500,000 and a Trophy while the third placed team gets $300,000 with the fourth placed side collecting $150,000.

According to Washington there will be prizes for the MVP, best Defender, best Goalkeeper, leading Goal scorer and best Midfielder.

“Each team is entitled to three guest players, while the organization will hold a draft night to give each team a National player. Among the top players expected to be on show will be Clive Nobrega from Blue Berry Hill, Travis Waterton from Amelia’s Ward and Rawle Gittens from half mile /one mile combined,” Washington informed.

He added that Ansa McAl is the major sponsor under their Stag Beer brand but disclosed that talks are being held with other prospective sponsors.

“We are giving back to the Communities since $200, 000 of the winner’s purse will go to a project for a Charity,” Washington concluded.

Hutson, a former National Footballer, ex Guyana Table Tennis player and a National Football Coach is also looking forward to being a part of this tournament which he hopes will be an annual competition in the Linden Town Week’s calendar of Events.