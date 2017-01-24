HS Masters overcome Trophy Stall Masters

Latest update January 24th, 2017 12:55 AM
HS Masters defeated Trophy Stall Masters by 29 runs when the teams collided in two 10-over softball contest organised by Trevor Wharton at the Malteenoes Sports Club, recently.
After the teams played to a tie in the first encounter, HS Masters posted 54-7, batting first in the second game. Ano Singh made 22. Trophy Stall Masters responded with 25-7. Mikey Ifill claimed 3-10.
In the first match, Trophy Stall Masters took first strike and managed 114-7. Clyde Hoyte struck 67 as Manoj Arjune took 2-15. HS Masters replied with 114all out. Danny Mohanram scored 62 and Oslyn Batson 25.
The games were sponsored by Trophy Stall.
Jan 24, 2017By Sean Devers in Barbados In Association with Bounty Supermarket,Vnet Communications, Life Time Reality & Ming’s Products & Services Today at the Mecca (Kensington Oval) Guyana Jaguars...
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
Jan 24, 2017
These are three persons that are highly regarded in Guyanese society. Speaking personally, I am an admirer of the Prime... more
The vendors have City Hall’s number. Every time City Hall moves against the vendors, they are reminded that they,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Trade between the US and other countries of the world, particularly China, was a major plank of Sir... more