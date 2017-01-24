Latest update January 24th, 2017 12:55 AM

HS Masters overcome Trophy Stall Masters

HS Masters defeated Trophy Stall Masters by 29 runs when the teams collided in two 10-over softball contest organised by Trevor Wharton at the Malteenoes Sports Club, recently.
After the teams played to a tie in the first encounter, HS Masters posted 54-7, batting first in the second game. Ano Singh made 22. Trophy Stall Masters responded with 25-7. Mikey Ifill claimed 3-10.
In the first match, Trophy Stall Masters took first strike and managed 114-7. Clyde Hoyte struck 67 as Manoj Arjune took 2-15. HS Masters replied with 114all out. Danny Mohanram scored 62 and Oslyn Batson 25.
The games were sponsored by Trophy Stall.

