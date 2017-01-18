GUMDAC ANNUAL OPEN DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

The Guyana Badminton Association will be running off the GUMDAC Open Doubles

Tournament February 01and 03, at the National Gymnasium 6:00pm – 9:00pm both days.

This is the first of a series of local tournaments.

The tournament will be played in the Men and Ladies Doubles and Mixed Doubles.

All players are asked to start training for this tournament which has been running for the last 4 years.

Entries Closes on January 30th.

Last year’s winners were:

Men Doubles: Narayan Ramdhani and Jonathan Mangra

Ladies Doubles: Priyanna Ramdhani and Siya Persaud