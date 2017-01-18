GUMDAC ANNUAL OPEN DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

Latest update January 18th, 2017 12:55 AM
The Guyana Badminton Association will be running off the GUMDAC Open Doubles
Tournament February 01and 03, at the National Gymnasium 6:00pm – 9:00pm both days.
This is the first of a series of local tournaments.
The tournament will be played in the Men and Ladies Doubles and Mixed Doubles.
All players are asked to start training for this tournament which has been running for the last 4 years.
Entries Closes on January 30th.
Last year’s winners were:
Men Doubles: Narayan Ramdhani and Jonathan Mangra
Ladies Doubles: Priyanna Ramdhani and Siya Persaud
Jan 18, 2017Grove Hi Tech face NA United; Ann’s Grove battle Den Amstel Rivalry in the STAG Nations Cup knock-out football championship is set to resume this evening at the Grove Playfield with what is...
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Jan 18, 2017
Why would any sane, rational, logically thinking mind find the Granger Government guilty of favouritism, corruption... more
Who feel that Guyana will concentrate, over the long-term, only on the LEC and will not place its sights on the LLB... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Tomas Regalado, the Mayor of Miami – long a hot bed for Cuban exiles – has described as a... more