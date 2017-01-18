Latest update January 18th, 2017 12:55 AM

GUMDAC ANNUAL OPEN DOUBLES TOURNAMENT

The Guyana Badminton Association will be running off the GUMDAC Open Doubles

Narayan Ramdhani & Jonathan Mangra (left) who won the Men’s Doubles title last year.

Tournament February 01and 03, at the National Gymnasium 6:00pm – 9:00pm both days.
This is the first of a series of local tournaments.
The tournament will be played in the Men and Ladies Doubles and Mixed Doubles.
All players are asked to start training for this tournament which has been running for the last 4 years.
Entries Closes on January 30th.
Last year’s winners were:
Men Doubles: Narayan Ramdhani and Jonathan Mangra
Ladies Doubles: Priyanna Ramdhani and Siya Persaud

