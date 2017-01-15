Maximum Sports host historic 126th Edition and first for 2017

Presidents of strength sports laments lack of financial support

Historic it was indeed, agreed Mr. Frank Tucker, President of the Guyana Amateur Weightlifting Association (GAWA), Mr. ED Caesar, President of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF), and Mr. Keavon

Bess, President of the Guyana Amateur Bodybuilding & Fitness Federation (GABBFF) during Maximum Sports Combat & Strength’s (MSCS) 126th and first edition of 2017.

The strength sports Presidents were guests on Guyana’s most-viewed popular weekly one-hour “live” TV sports programme, aired Fridays from 21.05hrs on NCN TV. Along with Host & producer of the show, 2-time Martial Arts Hall-of-Famer Mr. Max Massiah, and Co-host, teenaged 2-time World Karate Champion (who is also Ms Guyana Talented Teen, and 1st runner-up at the recently held Ms. Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant in St. Kitts), Ms Aliyah Wong, the panel were joined by Bodybuilding Champions Emmerson Campbell, (Guyana’s “MR PHYSIQUE”), and Kerwin Clark, 4-time “MR. GUYANA” and CAC Gold Medallist.

The programme, launched on 30th of May, 2014, has a strict focus on Combat & Strength Sports (Boxing, Martial Arts, Powerlifting, Weightlifting, & Bodybuilding) and has become the platform for hosting our local athletes under those disciplines to bring awareness and familiarity to the viewers and Guyana as a whole, of the achievements/ accomplishments and to disseminate information on promotional events (Tournaments, Competitions, Seminars).

All the officials lamented the paucity of funding for their various porgrammes and also to travel overseas for competitions. The pool of sponsors has been small and they have had to compete with several other disciplines to garner support for their programmes. They also noted the scarce funding and other support has not been fully forthcoming for the Maximum Sports programme.

All are hopeful for a turnaround in those fortunes and for more government and corporate assistance.