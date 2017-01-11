‘Lindeners’ dominate familiar terrain at AAG Cross Country

Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM
Winston Messigher and Ashanti Scott emerged victorious on Sunday when Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held its second Cross Country Race at Bay Rock, Linden.
Messigher and Nathaniel Giddings, both from Linden, topped Open Male category in that order as Marlon Nicholson finished third. Scott defeated Assata Eastman and Cassie Kirton in an Open Female race.
In other results:
Boys Under-14: 1st Joel Williams; 2nd Benel Ogle; 3rd Joshua Bennett.
Girls U-14: 1st Aaliyah Headley; 2nd Kellannie Glen; 3rd Attoya Harvey.
Boys Under-16: 1st Murphy Nash; 2nd Nicholas Daw; 3rd Mark Solomon.
Girls Under-16: 1st Johonna Archer; 2nd Kissanna Glen; 3rd Shaquka Tyrell.
Boys Under-20: 1st Mathew McKenzie; 2nd Rekie Williams; 3rd Anfernee Headliner.
Girls U-20: 1st Kezra Murray; 2nd Collia Rowe; 3rd Delicia Tinnitus
The National Sports Commission and Banks DIH under its Rain Forest Water and Powerade brands were the sponsors of the event. The AAG noted that the event attracted in excess of 100 participants and four male and female categories.
Jan 11, 2017Former Georgetown Football Association (GFA) Honorary Secretary Ms. Althea Scipio is now the new General Secretary of the Guyana Football Federation Inc. following her appointment which took effect...
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Jan 11, 2017
Sigmund Freud wrote that action and motive are inherently intertwined. They cannot be separated but when they are, the... more
There are misguided souls who believe that it is right to correct a wrong by trampling on the law. They believe that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders On January 1st,, “60 minutes”, an investigative programme aired by the US television company, Sir... more