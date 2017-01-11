Latest update January 11th, 2017 12:55 AM

‘Lindeners’ dominate familiar terrain at AAG Cross Country

Jan 11, 2017

Winston Messigher and Ashanti Scott emerged victorious on Sunday when Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) held its second Cross Country Race at Bay Rock, Linden.

Athletes and participants start the AAG Cross Country on Sunday at the Bayrock Ground in Linden on Sunday.

Messigher and Nathaniel Giddings, both from Linden, topped Open Male category in that order as Marlon Nicholson finished third. Scott defeated Assata Eastman and Cassie Kirton in an Open Female race.
In other results:
Boys Under-14: 1st Joel Williams; 2nd Benel Ogle; 3rd Joshua Bennett.
Girls U-14: 1st Aaliyah Headley; 2nd Kellannie Glen; 3rd Attoya Harvey.
Boys Under-16: 1st Murphy Nash; 2nd Nicholas Daw; 3rd Mark Solomon.
Girls Under-16: 1st Johonna Archer; 2nd Kissanna Glen; 3rd Shaquka Tyrell.
Boys Under-20: 1st Mathew McKenzie; 2nd Rekie Williams; 3rd Anfernee Headliner.
Girls U-20: 1st Kezra Murray; 2nd Collia Rowe; 3rd Delicia Tinnitus
The National Sports Commission and Banks DIH under its Rain Forest Water and Powerade brands were the sponsors of the event. The AAG noted that the event attracted in excess of 100 participants and four male and female categories.

