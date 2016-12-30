Bakewell Christmas Village/Christmas Charity Programme deemed a success

The eight cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth And Sports Club (RHTY&SC) on Sunday last signed off their most productive year with the completion of the 2nd annual Bakewell Christmas Village and 26th annual Christmas Charity Programme.

The teams: Rose Hall Town Farfan and Mendes Under-15, Bakewell Under-17 and Second Division, Pepsi Under-19 and Intermediate, Metro Females and Gizmos and Gadgets Under-21 and First Division along with their parent body – the RHTY&SC, M.S created a new Club record of successfully hosting 453 activities/projects during 2016 which represents a total of 153 more than original target of 300.

The Bakewell Christmas Village was held in the compound of the Rose Hall Town Primary School from December 21 to the early morning of Christmas Day. Heavy rains on Friday December 23rd forced the organisers to close the Village on that day.

Club Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster described the event as a resounding success as thousands of excited children and their parents visited the Christmas Village over the three day period. The entire school compound was transformed into a fairyland with fairy lights along with blow up Christmas Characters among other amenities.

Foster informed that the Christmas Village achieved all of its objectives which were promoting the tradition of Christmas, promote social cohesion among residents, providing clean and safe entertainment for families, attract tourists/visitors to the township and promoting the Club’s Say NO/Say Yes Message.

The event was sponsored by Bakery giants Bakewell along with support from Mohindra Persaud of Nand Persaud Co. Ltd, Surendra Ganesh of NPG, The Nero Family of the USA, Balram Shane General Store, Guysuco Training Centre, Ministry of Education, Guyana Beverage Company, Republic Bank and LRTVS CH 10. The Guyana Prison Service also assisted in the preparation of the Village.

Meanwhile, the club’s cricket teams also hosted their annual multi-million dollar charity programme for youths, the elderly and less fortunate. Among the programmes held were the Feeding of the Poor, distribution of hampers to senior citizens, distribution of clothing and footwear, sharing our of toys to hundreds of children, children get together and assisting sixteen NGO’s/Churches with toys and food hampers.

The main objectives of the programme are to spread goodwill among residents, to get the club’s players to fulfil their duties as role-models and to make sure that no person goes lonely, hungry or clothes less during the festive season.

The is expressing gratitude to the following companies and individuals for their support of the cricket teams Charity Programme: Office of the First Lady, Bakewell, Farfan and Mendes, Ansa McAl, Bounty Farm Ltd, Cirkel Distribution, Toucan Industries, DDL, NAMILCO, WR Enterprise, Sterling Products Ltd, Ministry of Social Protection, Bank of Nova Scotia, Woodpecker Sports, F&H Printery, AM Khan Hardware, Kanhai Electrical Agency, Sheik Mohammed, Najab Trading, Paul Persaud, A. Ally & Sons, Massy Industries, Guyana Lottery Company, Guyana Beverage Company, Sonia Noel, Bush Lot United Cricket Club, Big B Restaurant, Angela Haniff, Food for the Poor, Lewison General Store, Corlette Grocery, Len Craft, The Gft Centre, John Lewis Styles, Starr Computers, China Trading, Gizmos and Gadgets, Kings Jewellery World and the business community of Rose Hall Town.