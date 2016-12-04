Nand Persaud and Company Sprint Classic…Trophy Stall on board as over 80 entrants vie for $5M in cash and other incentives

The betting boys are well primed up and all roads lead to the race tracks, # 36 Village, Macedonia Estate, Corentyne Berbice, today, when Nand Persaud and Company stage a one day Sprint Classic horse race meet that has already set turfites buzzing in anticipation of the steaming encounters among the top horses in the country.

Jockeys will now up the ante after proprietor of Trophy Stall, Bourda Market, Ramesh Sunich, has pitched in with the prizes for the champion jockey, stable and trainer. Over 80 of the country’s top horses have taken entry and additional cash has been injected to encourage the performances of the jockeys.

Eight races are carded for the day and jockeys will be competing for cash, trophies and other incentives which totaling more than $5M. The feature event will be an open affair with the horses vying for honours over 880 yards for a winning purse of $400,000 and trophy.

Defending champion Golden Blue Echo of the Nand Persaud Stable will be looking to defend its home turf, but will have to be at its best to keep out the once vaunted ‘Score’s Even’ which will be looking to recoup some lost grounds.

Fans could also expect tough competition from the much improved Honey Flow, Brave Sky, Perfect Windstorm, and Tiza Holiday among other stallions; a close race is anticipated. The ‘G and Lower’ event, over 660 yards, will be contested for a winning purse of $340,000 and trophy and here again the betting boys are at odds over the winner.

A plethora of top guns will be competing for honours including Big Man Boss, Quiet Dancer, T and T, Amazing Run, and Got to go among others. The ‘H and Lower’ 660 yards gallop will have an interesting line up the likes of Sweet Return, Appealing Harvest, It’s My Turn and Time To Dance; they will vie for a first prize of $300,000 and a trophy.

An explosive event is anticipated among the two years old Guyana bred maiden animals with the likes of the Rocket, Country Girl, Royal Pay Master, Irish Baby and Natural Beauty competing over 660 yards for a $200,000 winning purse and trophy.

Then there is the ‘J and Lower’ 440 yards event for a winner’s take of $240,000 and trophy and the ‘K and Lower’ event over 440 yards for a top purse of $200,000 and trophy. This race attracts such animals as Daddy Dollar, She’s in Control, Confusion, and Mystery Man among others.

Competition in the ‘L Class’ 440 yards event is also anticipated to be stiff with such stallions as Flow Joe, Uncertain, Dirt Man and Up Front; they battle for a first place purse of $110,000 and trophy.

The day’s activities will culminate with another potential thriller in the L Class category for non-winners. This event will be contested over 440 yards and will see the winner taking home $100,000 and trophy. Among the front runners are Blacka, Release the Heat, Christmas Feelings, Public Enemy and Lucky Lucky.

The event will be conducted under the aegis of the Sky plus incorporated and all rules are in effect.’ Interested persons can contact Neil on telephone # 685-3658 or 325-3564 or Mohini on 600 4728, for further details. Race time is 13:00hrs. (Samuel Whyte)