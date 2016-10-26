Latest update October 26th, 2016 12:30 AM

Guyanese place fifth, sixth at UWI- Spec International Half Marathon

Oct 26, 2016

The Guyanese duo of Kelvin Johnson and Lionel D’Andrade 8placed fifth and sixth respectively in the University of the West Indies (UWI) Spec International Half Marathon that was held in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday.
Johnson was fifth in 1:14.42 with D’Andrade sixth in 1:15:06, which was a vast improvement from last year’s 10th place. International runners continued their dominance of the event with Kenya’s Hillary Kiptanui winning among the men in 1:05:48 and Venezuela’s Yeisy Alvarez securing the women’s title in 1:17:59 ahead of Trinidad’s Tonya Nero.
The UWI-Spec International Half Marathon had 1,300 participants and is AIMS certified and IAAF accredited. It is recognised worldwide as the biggest Half Marathon in the Caribbean.

