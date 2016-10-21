Latest update October 21st, 2016 12:28 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19 Cricket Final…No. 72 Cut and Load to entertain Skeldon Community Center on Sunday

Oct 21, 2016 Sports 0

Defending champions Skeldon Community Center will be aiming to retain their title when they travel

Davanand Chatterpaul

Davanand Chatterpaul

to face host No. 72 Cut and Load on Sunday in the final of the Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA Under-19 50-over cricket competition at the No. 72 Cut and Load ground.
On the other hand, No. 72 Cut and Load whilst also losing to the champions in the preliminary round this year will be going all out for revenge which sets up Sunday’s showdown as a grudge affair.
The winner will receive $30,000 and a trophy with the runner-up pocketing $20,000 and a trophy. There will also be trophies and cash incentives for man-of-the-match in the final, best bowler and best batsman in the competition.
President and Executive of the UCCA is expressing thanks to Mr. Bodhnarine Ramlakhan, proprietor of Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden of Corriverton for sponsoring this competition which featured five (5) Under-19 teams from the Upper Corentyne area.
The competition was played on a round-robin basis with the top two teams advancing to the championship game.
Among the outstanding performances during the competition was Khameshwar Chaterpal’s 120 and Besham Tulsi 107 – both of No. 72 All Stars. There were 5-wicket hauls for Abdur Ajib of No. 72 Cut and Load, Mahendra Chaitnarine, Afseer Hussain and Nickolas Seenarine of Skeldon, Sanjay Deochand of No. 72 All Stars and Alex Burnett of Scottsburg.
Teams for Sunday’s final will come from: No. 72 Cut and Load – Davanand Chatterpaul (captain),

Nickolas Seenarine

Nickolas Seenarine

Ritesh Bhagratti, Abdur Ajib, Zameer Shaw, Dineshwar Budhoo, Rickey Persaud, Akeshwar Jagroop, Vickram Laljit, Ganeshwar Persaud, Tularam Patram, Karan Persaud, Trish Seenauth, Mahendra Mahabir, Narendra Persaud and Mr. D. Thakurdeen (Manager).
Skeldon Community Center – Nickolas Seenarine (captain), Antonio February, Mahendra Chaitnarine, Afseer Hussain, Totaram Rajram, Toren Shiwamber, Sarwan Chaitnarine, Zeikeel Gordon, Aeron Ault, Stephon Norah, Jumal Byass, Jason David, Ralph Seenarine and Junior Blair (Manager). Starting time is 09:30hrs. Admission to the venue is free.

More in this category

Sports

Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Manager Gallant upbeat as IGG commence today

Oct 21, 2016

Over the next three days athletes from Guyana and neighbouring Suriname will battle for superiority in several disciplines as the Inter Guiana Games commence today. The action gets underway at...
Read More
Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina

Germany, Brazil climb to close in on Argentina

Oct 21, 2016

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Meten-Meer-Zorg West claim WDCA 40-over title

Oct 21, 2016

Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to NSC’s request for assistance

Inter-Guiana Games 2016…ABSAA acquiesce to...

Oct 21, 2016

Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree, Blairmont and D’ Edward CC advance to Grand Finals

Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket …Cotton Tree,...

Oct 21, 2016

Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and Young Warriors into semis

Karim, Algoo slam centuries as Blairmont and...

Oct 21, 2016

GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO Cricket…Mohamed, Balgobin grabs 5-fors; Beharry, Bookie & Michael perform with the bat

GCB/MOE National Sec. Sch. KO...

Oct 21, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • The resurgence of pessimism

    One of the reasons why politicians tend to have enduring relationships with editors, commentators and journalists, is... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch