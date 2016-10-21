Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA U-19 Cricket Final…No. 72 Cut and Load to entertain Skeldon Community Center on Sunday

Defending champions Skeldon Community Center will be aiming to retain their title when they travel

to face host No. 72 Cut and Load on Sunday in the final of the Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden/UCCA Under-19 50-over cricket competition at the No. 72 Cut and Load ground.

On the other hand, No. 72 Cut and Load whilst also losing to the champions in the preliminary round this year will be going all out for revenge which sets up Sunday’s showdown as a grudge affair.

The winner will receive $30,000 and a trophy with the runner-up pocketing $20,000 and a trophy. There will also be trophies and cash incentives for man-of-the-match in the final, best bowler and best batsman in the competition.

President and Executive of the UCCA is expressing thanks to Mr. Bodhnarine Ramlakhan, proprietor of Twins (Bayo) Beer Garden of Corriverton for sponsoring this competition which featured five (5) Under-19 teams from the Upper Corentyne area.

The competition was played on a round-robin basis with the top two teams advancing to the championship game.

Among the outstanding performances during the competition was Khameshwar Chaterpal’s 120 and Besham Tulsi 107 – both of No. 72 All Stars. There were 5-wicket hauls for Abdur Ajib of No. 72 Cut and Load, Mahendra Chaitnarine, Afseer Hussain and Nickolas Seenarine of Skeldon, Sanjay Deochand of No. 72 All Stars and Alex Burnett of Scottsburg.

Teams for Sunday’s final will come from: No. 72 Cut and Load – Davanand Chatterpaul (captain),

Ritesh Bhagratti, Abdur Ajib, Zameer Shaw, Dineshwar Budhoo, Rickey Persaud, Akeshwar Jagroop, Vickram Laljit, Ganeshwar Persaud, Tularam Patram, Karan Persaud, Trish Seenauth, Mahendra Mahabir, Narendra Persaud and Mr. D. Thakurdeen (Manager).

Skeldon Community Center – Nickolas Seenarine (captain), Antonio February, Mahendra Chaitnarine, Afseer Hussain, Totaram Rajram, Toren Shiwamber, Sarwan Chaitnarine, Zeikeel Gordon, Aeron Ault, Stephon Norah, Jumal Byass, Jason David, Ralph Seenarine and Junior Blair (Manager). Starting time is 09:30hrs. Admission to the venue is free.