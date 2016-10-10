Legendary world champion, Aaron ‘The Hawk’ Pryor, takes the final count

Three days after local boxing pundits were thrown into deep grief following the death of renowned boxing coach and mentor, Maurice ‘Bizzy’ Boyce, the ‘grim reaper’ has struck again in the boxing fraternity and close on the heels of Boyce’s demise came the shocking news that former World Boxing Association Junior Welterweight Champion, Aaron ‘The Hawk’ Pryor has passed away early Sunday morning. He was 61 years old.

A report emanating from Scripps Media, Inc. relates that Pryor’s death came after a long battle with heart disease. Known for his aggressive style, Pryor held the WBA Jnr/welterweight title from 1980 to 1983 and the IBF Jnr/welterweight title from 1983 to 1985. It was during those days when, despite the best efforts of local boxers, winning a world title proved to be as elusive as ever.

Former (local) Commonwealth champion, Lennox Blackmore, had won the Commonwealth (British Empire) lightweight title in October 1978 after defeating Hogan Jimoh in Lagos, Nigeria thus earning a top 10 ranking and putting him in line for a shot at Pryor’s title. However, it was not until June 1981 that Blackmore eventually climbed into the ring against Pryor at the Hacienda Hotel, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA while Guyanese anxiously anticipated this country’s first world title.

This was not to be as Pryor stormed out and doled out a baptism of fire on the Guyanese champion and by the 3rd round it was all over. Pryor then went on to have two epic battles with the legendary, Alexis Arguello, and scored TKO victories on both occasions. He was later voted the ‘Greatest Junior Welterweight of the Century’ by the Associated Press.

He retired in December 1990 with an impressive TKO victory over fellow American, Roger Choate, after compiling a 39-1 record, with 35 knockouts; his only loss was to Bobby Joe Young in 1987.

Pryor struggled with substance abuse during his career; in retirement, he spent time encouraging people to steer clear of drugs. Nonetheless, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 1996 and the World Boxing Hall of Fame in 2001.

Former world champion, ‘Sugar’ Ray Leonard hailed Pryor as a fighter to the end. “I have great love, respect and admiration for my long-time friend,” Leonard was quoted as saying. “He will be greatly missed by so many.

Meanwhile, Pryor’s son, Aaron Pryor Jr., and local restaurateur Buddy LaRosa, who managed Pryor during his professional career, plan to speak about Pryor’s life and death Monday at a venue in New York, the Rhine Boxing Center. Pryor is survived by his son Antwan Harris, daughter Elizabeth Wagner and grandsons Adam, Austin and Aaron Pryor III.