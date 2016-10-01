Latest update October 1st, 2016 12:30 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Oct 01, 2016 Sports 0

Middle-order batsman Devon Clements hit a fine unbeaten 7century to boost Lower Corentyne batting against West Demerara when the sixth round Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day franchise League commenced yesterday.
Clements anchored the innings as he finished on 141, guiding Lower Corentyne to 325 all out after they were inserted at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.
He shared in useful partnerships with Seon Hetmyer and Hackeem Hinds after they were reduced to 104-5 in brilliant sunshine.
Lower Corentyne were put on the back foot early when opener Sharaz Ramcharran (00) guided impressive pacer Romario Shepherd to gully in the first over before Kandasammy Surujnarine and Jonathan Foo added 51 for the second-wicket.
Foo, who took boundaries off both Shepherd and Raymond Reifer, raced to 43 before he was caught at the wicket off Shepherd after hitting six fours and three sixes.
Gajanand Singh (00) then top edged a short ball off Shepherd and was caught without addition to the score, while Surujnarine was removed by Richie Looknauth for 18, leaving the score at 86-4.
Looknauth then trapped Royston Crandon lbw for 11 before Clements and Hetmyer resurrected the innings with a fifth-wicket stand of 90 with level-headed batting.
Hetmyer looked solid as he stroked Reifer and Mahendra Dhanpaul for boundaries while Clements was content to rotate the strike.
Hetmyer inched his way closer to what would have been a well deserved half century, but was lbw to Shepherd when on 49; he hit six fours.
Clements, who reached his fifty after lunch, timed the ball well as he added 71 for the sixth-wicket with Hinds to further frustrate their opponents on a flat pitch.
The right-handed Clements struck Reifer through covers and long-on before cutting him to the point boundary as he continued to gather his runs on both sides of the pitch, while Hinds who recovered from a nervous start provided useful
support.
Clements stroked Shepherd for boundaries before Hinds was taken by wicketkeeper Kemol Savory off Shepherd for 21. Clements then brought up his century off 189 balls before Kassim Khan was lbw to Reifer for eight who also removed Raun Johnson without scoring. Clements and Niall Smith added 42 for the last wicket with Clements lofting Akshaya Persaud for sixes over long-on.
Smith was then lbw to Reifer for six leaving Clements unbeaten after facing 229 balls in 226 minutes. He clobbered sixteen fours and five sixes.
Shepherd bagged 5-60, Reifer 3-88 and Looknauth 2-34.
West Demerara closed the day on 22 without loss with Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 10 and Chabiraj Ramcharran on eight. Play continues at 09:30 hrs today.

More in this category

Sports

Windies wretched run continues with heavy loss in ODI opener

Windies wretched run continues with heavy loss in ODI opener

Oct 01, 2016

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, CMC – Beleaguered West Indies extended their miserable run when they slumped to a fourth straight defeat to Pakistan, losing the opening One-Day International by 111...
Read More
‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle tomorrow

‘Big’ guns could be in for a real battle...

Oct 01, 2016

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Oct 01, 2016

GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise…Fudadin announces return from Sri Lanka with attractive 92 

GCB Jaguars three-day Franchise…Fudadin...

Oct 01, 2016

Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President Cup Horserace meet

Over 80 entered for Best of the Best President...

Oct 01, 2016

RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls off Sunday 16th October

RHTYSC/Beharry 5/5 ‘Say No’ Cricket bowls...

Oct 01, 2016

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues tomorrow

Wolf’s Challenge Cup Softball continues

Oct 01, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Reforming the deformed

    A few months ago, there was a photograph of a police officer pumping petrol from a police storage tank into his personal... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch