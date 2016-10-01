Clements century boost Lower Corentyne

Middle-order batsman Devon Clements hit a fine unbeaten century to boost Lower Corentyne batting against West Demerara when the sixth round Guyana Cricket Board Jaguars three-day franchise League commenced yesterday.

Clements anchored the innings as he finished on 141, guiding Lower Corentyne to 325 all out after they were inserted at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

He shared in useful partnerships with Seon Hetmyer and Hackeem Hinds after they were reduced to 104-5 in brilliant sunshine.

Lower Corentyne were put on the back foot early when opener Sharaz Ramcharran (00) guided impressive pacer Romario Shepherd to gully in the first over before Kandasammy Surujnarine and Jonathan Foo added 51 for the second-wicket.

Foo, who took boundaries off both Shepherd and Raymond Reifer, raced to 43 before he was caught at the wicket off Shepherd after hitting six fours and three sixes.

Gajanand Singh (00) then top edged a short ball off Shepherd and was caught without addition to the score, while Surujnarine was removed by Richie Looknauth for 18, leaving the score at 86-4.

Looknauth then trapped Royston Crandon lbw for 11 before Clements and Hetmyer resurrected the innings with a fifth-wicket stand of 90 with level-headed batting.

Hetmyer looked solid as he stroked Reifer and Mahendra Dhanpaul for boundaries while Clements was content to rotate the strike.

Hetmyer inched his way closer to what would have been a well deserved half century, but was lbw to Shepherd when on 49; he hit six fours.

Clements, who reached his fifty after lunch, timed the ball well as he added 71 for the sixth-wicket with Hinds to further frustrate their opponents on a flat pitch.

The right-handed Clements struck Reifer through covers and long-on before cutting him to the point boundary as he continued to gather his runs on both sides of the pitch, while Hinds who recovered from a nervous start provided useful

support.

Clements stroked Shepherd for boundaries before Hinds was taken by wicketkeeper Kemol Savory off Shepherd for 21. Clements then brought up his century off 189 balls before Kassim Khan was lbw to Reifer for eight who also removed Raun Johnson without scoring. Clements and Niall Smith added 42 for the last wicket with Clements lofting Akshaya Persaud for sixes over long-on.

Smith was then lbw to Reifer for six leaving Clements unbeaten after facing 229 balls in 226 minutes. He clobbered sixteen fours and five sixes.

Shepherd bagged 5-60, Reifer 3-88 and Looknauth 2-34.

West Demerara closed the day on 22 without loss with Tagenarine Chanderpaul on 10 and Chabiraj Ramcharran on eight. Play continues at 09:30 hrs today.