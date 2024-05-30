Latest update May 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

MACORP launches sign up booth to support Online Shopping experience

May 30, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – MACORP unveils its latest customer service enhancement with the launch of the MACORP Parts,Cat,Com (PCC) booth.

A Sales Representative assisting a customer at the PCC booth.

This initiative, part of the ‘MORE in 2024’ campaign, underscores MACORP’s steadfast dedication to improving the online shopping experience for its customers, the company said in a release on Wednesday. Located at MACORP’s Providence head office, the PCC booth operates from 8am to 4:30pm, providing registration and extensive support for customers accessing its online parts store: https://parts.cat.com/en/catcorp.

Felix Rojas, Parts Manager, emphasized, “We value our customers and aim to deliver convenience and efficiency using technology through our online shop, where they can buy parts online 24/7 from anywhere and also enjoy great savings.”

The company has a listing of various parts on its e-commerce site and encourages customers to initiate requests for replacement parts using the digital platform to receive discounted prices and at their convenience.

The company is hopeful that more customers will embrace and adopt the digital shopping experience as it continues to make the portal more convenient.  MACORP prides itself as Guyana’s premier heavy equipment company and the sole authorized Caterpillar distributor.

