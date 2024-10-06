Latest update October 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

$7.3B in contracts awarded for construction of new four-lane road that will connect new Demerara Bridge

Oct 06, 2024 News

An artist’s impression of the New Demerara River Bridge.

An artist’s impression of the New Demerara River Bridge.

Kaieteur News – The new four-lane approach road that is scheduled to be constructed to connect to the new Demerara River Bridge on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) will cost government over $7.3 billion.

The new four-lane road which is a project being undertaken by the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) is expected to be done in six lots. The National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) announced on its website recently that contracts for four of the six lots have been awarded and amounts to over $7.3 billion.

The lots awarded are as follows: (Lot1) – BK International Inc. for $1,696,149,857; (Lot2) – Asoka Buildcon Limited for $1,747,255,575; (Lot4) – L’Heureuse Construction & Services Inc. for $2,309,238,068; and (Lot5) – China Railway First Group Guyana Inc. for $1,564,994,697. According to NPTAB these contracts were awarded on September 27.

It was stated in CHPA tender document that the construction period for each lot is seven months and the new four-lane road would be on the eastern side of the new bridge.

This publication had reported previously that the compulsory acquisition of several plots of land along the East Bank of Demerara for the purpose of the construction of the new Demerara River Crossing has been gazetted.

According to information contained in an Extraordinary Gazette published on April 6, 2024, the lands are being acquired for public purpose to build connecting roads for the New Demerara River Crossing on the East Bank of Demerara between Plantations Peter’s Hall and Providence (EBD), passing through the lands described in the schedule to the order was declared to be public work under section three of the Acquisition of Lands for Public Purpose Act.

The Government of Guyana had announced the acquisition of 40 pieces of property from private land owners as it moves ahead with efforts to construct a new Demerara River Bridge (DHB) crossing. It was reported in May, that some 15 Peter’s Hall, residents rejected the Government’s proposal for the acquisition of their properties in order to facilitate the construction of the new bridge, citing their need for fair compensation.

In 2022, a US$260 million contract was awarded to the joint venture of China Railway Construction Corporation (International) Limited, China Railway Construction (Caribbean) Co., Ltd and China Railway Construction Bridge Engineering Bureau Group Co., Ltd for the project. The new crossing will replace the current bridge, which has already outlived its lifespan by some 40 plus years.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | September. 30th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GIA, St John the Baptist & St Pius highlight Round 3

GIA, St John the Baptist & St Pius highlight Round 3

Oct 06, 2024

Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament 2024… Kaieteur Sports – The 11th Annual Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Tournament showcased some thrilling action as the final round of the...
Read More
Cricket Equipment-Guyana batting with Prime Minister’s Softball Cup

Cricket Equipment-Guyana batting with Prime...

Oct 06, 2024

NSC confirms 140-member contingent

NSC confirms 140-member contingent

Oct 06, 2024

GFF thanks West Ham United FC for hosting goalkeeper coach Eon Deveira

GFF thanks West Ham United FC for hosting...

Oct 06, 2024

Back-to-back, or first time winners?

Back-to-back, or first time winners?

Oct 06, 2024

CAC 2024: Gardner, Green, Rampersaud & Campbell headline Guyanese squad

CAC 2024: Gardner, Green, Rampersaud &...

Oct 06, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]