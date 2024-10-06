Girlfriend of abducted man pleads for safe return

Kaieteur News – Relatives of Joshua David called ‘Bricks’ who was abducted a week ago are calling on persons with information about his whereabouts to make it known. David was abducted on Main Street, Georgetown outside of the New Thriving Restaurant by several men on September 26, 2024.

Police subsequently issued a wanted bulletin for six persons in connection with the kidnapping. The accused have been identified as 34-year-old Wayne Barker called ‘onnie’, 26-year-old Aaron Alleyne called ‘Cats’, 21-year-old Davantai Mars called ‘Sharkie’, 32-year-old Damion Barlow called ‘Dangles’, 28-year-old Osafo Peters and 35-year-old Alpha Poole.

All of the men have since surrendered and are assisting police with their investigations.

On Thursday, during a vigil held on Main Street, in front of the New Thriving Restaurant, David’s girlfriend, Amanda Connell said “The police are doing a great job, the news reporters are doing a great job but I think the Government, the President needs to do something better, something better needs to be done.”

Notwithstanding Police efforts, Connell expressed concern and fear for her boyfriend.

“At this moment I am feeling very shaky because today (Thursday) is one week since our love one has gone and we haven’t heard anything back positive about Joshua David, and it hurts that we have to come back the same spot that he got kidnapped,” she said.

The woman described David as a loving and helpful person who takes care of his family.

“…He will make a lot of noise but he is (a) very loving and helpful person,” Connell said noting that since David’s disappearance his family has been in contact with the police.

Connell recalled her last conversation with her boyfriend. She said David was determined to help her with a business venture.

“He would sit with me and he will say ‘Manda, everything is going to be okay and just now I putting a caravan out here because you know to cook and we gah make money ’ …We had plans we had great plans,” the distraught woman said.

The woman disclosed that David was threatened in the past but the threat was not taken seriously.

“…We never really follow it up or listen to it,” Cornell said without disclosing who threatened her partner.

She pleaded for any leads that may result in David being found, “I will like anybody to come forward and let us know about the whereabouts of Joshua and let us get over with this because it’s hard for his family. It’s really, really, hard.”

Connell said the situation has affected David’s mother significantly resulting in her being hospitalized.

Meanwhile, on Friday two of the wanted men who surrendered were remanded to prison when they appeared before Magistrate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer an abduction charge.

The charges allege that on September 26, 2024, at Main Street, Georgetown, Poole and Peters, in the company of others, abducted David with the intent to secretly and wrongfully confine him. The men were not required to plead to the charge and were remanded to prison, with the case adjourned to October 11, 2024.

On Friday Barker, Alleyne, Mars and Barlow turned themselves into police.

Efforts by the Police to locate David have proven futile. On Tuesday, ranks combed the Annandale Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD) with the assistance of drones but were unsuccessful. Despite the outcome, police have maintained that they will continue to follow all leads as they do their best to find David.