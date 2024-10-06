Latest update October 6th, 2024 12:59 AM

$691M set aside to build Kaneville Secondary School

Oct 06, 2024

 The government has reportedly set aside $691M  to build  Kaneville Secondary School.

Kaieteur News – The construction of the Kaneville Secondary School is estimated to cost $691,280,899, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office announced recently during the opening of bids.

During the bid readings NPTAB disclosed that the Ministry of Education project will be done in several blocks (A to K) and a total of eight contractors have applied for the project.

The contractors are as follow: NP Contracting & Transportation Services, A Ograsein & Sons, JD’s Construction Company, JK Enterprise Inc, D&S Construction, S&K Construction Consultancy Services & General Supplies, Sherriff Construction, and You Nailed It Construction.

With $74.4 billion allocated this year towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country among other projects, it was reported that the Education Ministry had embarked on a very aggressive programme to ensure that all children have access to secondary education.

The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education in the country.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Education
Construction of Kaneville Secondary School (Blocks A to K).

Guyana Power and Light (GPL)
Supply & Delivery of Transformer Lots (1-3).

Dependents Pension Fund
Repairs to Dependents’ Pension Fund Building (Roof).

Ministry of Home Affairs
Construction of Fence at Rose Hall Police Station.

 

 

 

 

Completion of Paramakatoi Police Station.

 

 

 

 

 

