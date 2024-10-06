Latest update October 6th, 2024 12:59 AM
Oct 06, 2024 News
The government has reportedly set aside $691M to build Kaneville Secondary School.
Kaieteur News – The construction of the Kaneville Secondary School is estimated to cost $691,280,899, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office announced recently during the opening of bids.
During the bid readings NPTAB disclosed that the Ministry of Education project will be done in several blocks (A to K) and a total of eight contractors have applied for the project.
The contractors are as follow: NP Contracting & Transportation Services, A Ograsein & Sons, JD’s Construction Company, JK Enterprise Inc, D&S Construction, S&K Construction Consultancy Services & General Supplies, Sherriff Construction, and You Nailed It Construction.
With $74.4 billion allocated this year towards the construction, rehabilitation, extension, and maintenance of educational facilities across the country among other projects, it was reported that the Education Ministry had embarked on a very aggressive programme to ensure that all children have access to secondary education.
The Government has set 2025 to achieve universal secondary education in the country.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Education
Construction of Kaneville Secondary School (Blocks A to K).
Guyana Power and Light (GPL)
Supply & Delivery of Transformer Lots (1-3).
Dependents Pension Fund
Repairs to Dependents’ Pension Fund Building (Roof).
Ministry of Home Affairs
Construction of Fence at Rose Hall Police Station.
Completion of Paramakatoi Police Station.
($691M set aside to build Kaneville Secondary School)
October 1st turn off your lights to bring about a change!
Oct 06, 2024Courts Optical Pee Wee U-11 Tournament 2024… Kaieteur Sports – The 11th Annual Courts Optical Pee Wee Under-11 Football Tournament showcased some thrilling action as the final round of the...
Oct 06, 2024
Oct 06, 2024
Oct 06, 2024
Oct 06, 2024
Oct 06, 2024
Peeping Tom… “The private sector were cheerleaders for foreign investment” Kaieteur News – The cries... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]