Halloween enthusiasts can look forward to a thrilling good time at MovieTowne haunted house experience

By: Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – In keeping with the traditions of Halloween, where every twist and turn is designed to keep you on the edge of your seat or give you a good scare, MovieTowne Guyana on Friday commissioned its much anticipated haunted house experience at the vibrant Fiesta Plaza of the mall’s campus. MovieTowne’s haunted house is sure to be an unforgettable adventure.

As dusk falls, the plaza transforms into a realm of the unknown, beckoning thrill-seekers and Halloween enthusiasts alike to brave the haunted corridors.

As you enter the haunted house, you will be greeted with displays of horror faces on the walls, and different characters appearing out of thin air. The spooky atmosphere filled by the screams of persons that enters, makes the ones outside more eager to experience what awaits them.

With each step, you’ll encounter hauntingly life-like characters, unexpected scares, and mind-bending illusions designed to keep you guessing at every corner. With immersive scare zones, interactive elements, and unexpected twists, the Haunted House promises an unforgettable experience for everyone who dares to enter. Whether you’re a die-hard horror fan or just looking for a thrilling experience.

Visitors to the haunted house must prepare to entangle their senses in an immersive experience filled with spine-chilling surprises, realistic portrayal of horror movie characters, and heart-pounding scares.

Organisers of the haunted house said that the plaza will be open to welcome thrill seekers for the entire month of October, where every week new characters from various horror films would be portrayed. On Friday, Movietown unveiled some of the haunted characters which included Pennywise, characters from Scream, The Ring, Joker, and The Killing Clown.

During the launch, The Waterfalls spoke to a few adventure seekers, who expressed their experience of the haunted house. Diana Browne said, “I am not really a person that enjoys doing these kinds of things but it was a good experience, one I would go for again….the persons that played the horror character looked very realistic.”

Additionally while speaking to a group of friends, Ryan (only name given) said, “This is my first time, and it was scary, I frighten to go in again, them thing just popping up out of nowhere.”

Another friend, Ronaldo said, “They had this clown that was high up, I think he was sitting on a piece of wood or something… when he jumped down, I swear, I could have get a heart attack… The clown was the scariest and this scary face on the wall when you enter.” He further expressed with enthusiasm, “Plus they had this face thing that lit up, it looked like a real face.”

“This was exciting, and scary, my favorite horror is, IT (A clown horror film)…so going in there and seeing the various clowns was like a real life experience.” She added, “They also had a child scary person, she scared me too, because I didn’t expect that at all.”