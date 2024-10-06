Pixel Perfect – for all creative face & body paintings

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News – At just 19 years of age, Francwa Fortune is a local certified actor, singer, dancer, voice actor, and aspiring lawyer. Added to his portfolio, is the term entrepreneur as the teenager is the proud owner of a face and body painting business called ‘Pixel Perfect’.

Some of you may have encountered Fortune and his team at a few social events, painting but have you ever wondered how the business was formed?

In a recent interview with this magazine, Fortune elaborated. He told The Waterfalls that he started his business in April last year but due to some challenges he had it remodeled and relaunched it in August this year.

The young entrepreneur said that what had inspired him to open this venture was a likeness and interest in face painting which he developed during one of his courses at the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama.

“What inspired me, I am a certified actor from the National School of Theatre Arts and Drama and while doing my certificate programme one of the compulsory course was special effects makeup and learning to do face painting and scars for plays. So, when we reach the stage of doing these festival paintings I grow fond of it. I would have really enjoyed it and I did exceptionally well in that aspect of that programme,” he related.

According to the young man, after growing a liking for painting he decided to continue doing it and he developed his skills. And that’s how it morphed into something that can generate an income for him.

‘Pixel Perfect’ for those now learning of this venture is all about face painting and special effects makeup. They are opened for bookings to cover any social events such as Halloween parties, birthday parties, or any other celebrations.

During his interview with this publication, Fortune mentioned that making a name for his business was no easy task. He recalled that when he had officially opened last year, one of his major obstacles was managing the time between his studies and business.

The younger entrepreneur who now holds a Diploma in Communication Studies from the University of Guyana explained that “one of the major obstacles in the way was when I was studying at the university and I was unable to dedicate the amount of time I would have wanted to put in my business.”

As a result, the young businessman rarely received any bookings as people didn’t know much about his skill at the time.

“Yes I would advertise it but rarely, because I was focused on completing university and that occupied my time so that was one of my biggest challenges,” he recollected.

Asked how he managed to overcome this obstacle, Fortune shared that he put a pause on his business and waited until he completed his studies at the university. “Once that was completed, I said you know what this is the perfect time now, I am free let me relaunch and things are going exceptionally well as of right now,” he informed.

The young creative said that since his relaunched, the support has been great coming from his peers, staffers, and family. He shared that his friends would reach out to do promo videos for him and so since then the support base has been “excellent”.

With the operation of his business progressing well now, Fortune informed this publication that his ultimate long-term goal for this business is for it to grow to be one of the biggest names there is in Guyana and worldwide when it comes to face painting and special effect.

He shared that since operating his business he received mentoring from the talented and well-known artist Steve Bravo of Bravo Arts. “He would have trained me and I’m currently working with him with at the CPL games. He hired me, so I would have seen how this gift or this opportunity would have opened doors for him and I want to mirror that and to be on the same level as him one day,” Fortune expressed.

The young man related that just how Bravo influences him, he is of the view that young entrepreneurs in our society help to encourage and motivate the younger generation who are looking on.

“As an entrepreneur, you show them…you don’t have to become a lawyer or a doctor if you don’t want to do the studies. You can start your own business and set an example like, hey I started my business this is how it is now, these are some of the challenges and you discuss with them, you give insights so it would encourage them,” Fortune said.

With that being said, our featured entrepreneur is of the view that boosting small businesses locally; it all starts with the “ones at the top” who can continuously promote small businesses and hire small businesses at their productions to do things.

In doing this, Fortune expressed that in promoting these businesses, eventually people are going to learn about them and they would help boost confidence within the owners. Another thing he shared is for young entrepreneurs to tap into and make use of social platforms to get their business out there. He shared that he has seen how some young Guyanese influencers in TikTok would promote businesses and noted that this is a good way to expose these businesses.

For persons or companies interested in booking ‘Pixel Perfect’ you can reach out to them on TikTok and Instagram via their business name and also you can contact mobile numbers (592) 711-0882 or 650-0883.