Pan, Brass and Soca: An enthralling night of pan music

By Shania Williams

Kaieteur News – The Kingston Beach was on Thursday night filled with the sweet sound of steel pan music as hundreds who attended the Pan, Brass and Soca event organised by 592 Events & Entertainment in collaboration with The Kunjaz Group gyrated to the rhythmic sounds of pan and Soca. The event, which was held as part of Cricket Carnival 2024, celebrated the vibrant Caribbean culture.

The electrifying show started at 20:30 hrs and was graced by the NGC La Brea Nightingales, a renowned steel pan group hailing from Trinidad and Tobago that opened the evening with a captivating performance. The event was hosted by Daniel Loveless, a 25-year-old comedic personality from Trinidad, alongside Gabriella Chapman, an emerging local host from Guyana, ensuring the audience was engaged and entertained throughout the night.

As the night progressed, DJ Akelo took the reins, mixing an array of Soca hits that had the crowd dancing and feeling the vibrant vibes of the Caribbean. Local artist Timothy Roberts captivated the audience with his lively performance, getting everyone on their feet during a dazzling steel pan display by the Kunjaz Steel Ensemble. Not to be outdone, Omaiah Hall, another local artist with a passion for Soca, kept the energy high, igniting the crowd’s enthusiasm. The line-up also featured Guyana’s own chutney artist, Aw Lyrical, who added a unique flavour to the evening.

Among the standout performances, the Guyana Police Force Steel Orchestra did not disappoint, showcasing their exceptional talent and resonating with the audience through nostalgic tunes. The atmosphere reached new heights with the appearance of cultural ambassador Rodney Small, who brought over 27 years of experience from St. Vincent & the Grenadines. He mesmerized the crowd with his skilful steel pan rendition of popular tracks, including “Message to You” by Bob Marley, infused with romantic classics like Usher’s “You Got It Bad,” “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo, and Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud.”

Attendees of the event expressed their excitement and joy in witnessing such a spectacular showcase of talent. Francwa shared, “The show was excellent and indeed a must-see. This was my first time attending a Pan, Brass and Soca concert, and it was really nice; the energy was there, and the musicians and artists delivered beyond my expectations.”

Keiara echoed this sentiment, stating, “Pan, Brass and Soca is an event everyone should go to. It was an amazing cultural Caribbean event—truly fantastic!” Shadacia added her enthusiasm, saying, “It was an unforgettable event all the way. If we could get this twice a year, that would be nice. The fact that we got to witness our own talent was special.”

The event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, including Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited, the Ministry of Culture, Youth & Sport, Hess, Caribbean Airlines, One Communications, and Slim Extra.

As the night drew to a close, it was clear that Pan, Brass and Soca had not only entertained but also brought the community together, celebrating the rich cultural tapestry of the Caribbean. With an energy that resonated long after the final performance, attendees left with smiles, memories, and a shared appreciation for the power of music to unite and inspire.