Health Minister elected as 1st Vice President of World Health Assembly

Latest update May 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has been elected as the First Vice President of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.
The Minister of Health is currently attending the 77th session of the World Health Assembly, which began on 27 May and will conclude on June 1.
Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Dr. Edwin Dikoloti of Botswana, the current President of the 77th World Health Assembly, officially declared Dr. Frank Anthony as the First Vice President of the 77th World Health Assembly.
The session includes the participation of health ministers and other esteemed representatives from various countries worldwide.
The WHA session is themed, “All for Health, Health for All.”
JAGDEO’S HALF TRUTH!!!!
May 28, 2024PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 yesterday in what might turn out to be the 14-time Roland Garros champion’s last match...
May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024
May 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – In his introduction to his most recent press conference, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo conceded that... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On May 21, 2024, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS)... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]