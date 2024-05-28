Health Minister elected as 1st Vice President of World Health Assembly

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony has been elected as the First Vice President of the 77th World Health Assembly (WHA) in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Minister of Health is currently attending the 77th session of the World Health Assembly, which began on 27 May and will conclude on June 1.

Minister of Health and Wellness, Hon. Dr. Edwin Dikoloti of Botswana, the current President of the 77th World Health Assembly, officially declared Dr. Frank Anthony as the First Vice President of the 77th World Health Assembly.

The session includes the participation of health ministers and other esteemed representatives from various countries worldwide.

The WHA session is themed, “All for Health, Health for All.”