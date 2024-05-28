Bartica, Three Mile, Santa Rosa, Marian among winners on opening day

5th ExxonMobil Boys and Girls U14 Football Championship

Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated 2024 ExxonMobil Boy’s and Girl’s Under-14 Football Championship kicked off yesterday at the Ministry of Education ground with an exhilarating start. The opening day witnessed a total of 76 goals across the tournament’s matches.

In its fifth edition, the tournament featured 27 matches, comprising 16 Boy’s and 11 Girl’s games. Vernica Chatta made headlines with the first six-goal haul of the tournament, while Gregory Romascindo also stood out by netting a brace. Several other notable performances marked the beginning of this exciting football tournament.

Defending champions Bartica Secondary (Boys) wasted no time asserting their dominance, securing a commanding 5-0 victory over L’Adventure. Jayden Christian (4’), Ray Spencer (15’), and Lenny Skeete (30’) each contributed a goal, leading Bartica to a decisive 3-0 triumph.

Three Mile Secondary matched Bartica’s performance with an impressive 5-0 win against VYC Academy. Malique Ambrose, Eric Stephen, Lebron Mendonca, Adrian Stoby, and Sergio Deagrella each found the net once, showcasing their team’s prowess.

Other results in the Boy’s division included St John’s College defeating Christ Church Secondary 2-0, West Demerara Secondary overpowering Bygeval Secondary 4-2, New Amsterdam High edging President’s College 1-0, and East Ruimveldt Secondary besting Annandale Secondary 3-1. Dolphin Secondary and South Ruimveldt also secured wins, with Westminster and West Ruimveldt picking up convincing victories as well.

In the Girl’s division, Breanna De Nobrega and Ashley Walton led Marian Academy Girls to a 2-0 win over Charity Secondary, each scoring a goal. Three Mile Girl’s team mirrored their male counterparts with a 3-0 victory over East Ruimveldt Girls. Arianna Stoby opened the scoring in the 12th minute, followed by Zalina Jones sealing the win with a goal in the 28th minute.

Abram Zuil achieved a 2-0 win against New Central High, thanks to goals from Maxine Rodrigues and Christine Paul. Bartica Girls later defeated Bush Lot Secondary 4-0, with Norismar Williams and Keysi Austin each netting a brace. Tucville Secondary showcased their strength by defeating New Campbellville Secondary 4-0.

Santa Rosa Boys and Girls teams both secured dominant victories later in the day. The boys triumphed over New Campbellville Secondary with a 5-0 scoreline, featuring goals from Shane James (twice), Shavid Marks, Glennie Harris, and Rovaldo Abraham. Vernica Chatta delivered a spectacular performance for the girls, scoring six times (3’, 4’, 10’, 15’, 20’, and 25’), while Anelisa Robinson added a brace in their 8-0 rout of New Amsterdam.

The tournament coordinated by the Petra Organisation and sponsored by ExxonMobil, with support from entities like Stena Drilling, MVP Sports, Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, will continue on Saturday, June 1st, at the same venue.