Williamson bows out of Olympic Qualifiers

May 27, 2024
– Emmanuel Pompey to fight today
Kaieteur Sports – Joel Williamson became the second Guyanese boxer to exit the final World Boxing Qualifying Tournament in Thailand, following his unanimous decision defeat against Mauritius’s Louis Richarno Colin yesterday in the 63.5 kg category.
Despite a valiant effort from Williamson, the judges scored the fight 5-0 in favour of Colin, who will move on to face Moldova’s Alexandru Paraschiv.
Williamson and Desmond Amsterdam are the two Guyanese boxers whose Olympic dreams ended in Bangkok.
Amsterdam suffered a unanimous decision defeat against Cristian Javier Pinales of the Dominican Republic in their 80 kg match.
Today, Emanuel Pompey and Georgii Kushitashvili of Georgia will meet in the men’s 92kg round-of-32.
Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympian, Keevin Allicock moved one step closer to returning to the games following his third-round stoppage win over Guatemala’s Jose Felipe in the round-of-32.
Allicock will be in tomorrow’s 57kg round-of-16, where he will face Turkey’s Batuhan Çiftçi on Tuesday.
Çiftçi defeated Mohamad Mehdi Sahak of Afghanistan via unanimous decision. Like Allicock, Çiftçi also competed at the Tokyo Olympics. (Rawle Toney)
