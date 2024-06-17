Man murdered during row over whereabouts of suspect’s brother

Latest update June 17th, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 17, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old sales-assistant on Saturday found himself behind bars in police custody after he killed a vagrant on Water Street, Georgetown during an argument over the whereabouts of his brother.
The dead vagrant was been identified as Munilad Persaud called ‘Roach”. According to police, the sales assistant’s brother is homeless too and would normally be seen in the company of Persaud. At around 17:00 hrs on Saturday, he went in search of him in the Stabroek Market area where the two would routinely sleep but could not find him. He then reportedly saw Persaud on Water Street behind the Central Fire Station and paid him $2500 to look for his brother.
Police said about 30 minutes later, Persaud returned and told the sales assistant that he could not find his brother. The sales assistant was reportedly angered by the response and a heated argument ensued between them. Things escalated when the sales assistant picked up a piece of wood and dealt Persaud one lash to his chest. Eyewitness recalled that Persaud took a few steps forward and then suddenly fell to the ground where he remained motionless. The sales assistant immediately walked to the Georgetown Ferry Stelling where he boarded a speedboat to Vreed-en-Hoop, where Police arrested him. Meanwhile, an ambulance was summoned and the medical personnel on board pronounced Persaud dead.
Investigations continue.
