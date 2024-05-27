Linden Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition

Could Bullets go all the way?

Kaieteur Sports – Who will it be is the question on every lip of aficionados planning to witness tonight’s final of this year’s Linden segment of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition which is scheduled to be played, at the Retrieve Hard Courts.

After four riveting nights of action in the Mining Community, the curtains will come down this evening with the semi-finals and final for prize monies totaling more than $1.5million along with trophies.

Along with the reality of a new champion being crowned following the exodus of three-peat champions Swag Entertainment in the quarterfinals, the chance of an automatic berth to the nationals in July has also served as an added incentive for the excitement being felt throughout the community.

Two-time champions Silver Bullets, who was responsible for booting the defending champions out of the tournament, must start as the overwhelming favourites to add another trophy to their cabinet.

However, their opponent Spaniards have shown throughout the tournament that they are just as adept in the format and have also demonstrated a level of determination opposing teams fear.

In the other fixture, Turf Presidents tackle Hardball Management and this encounter is anticipated to set the tone for what is expected to be an exciting showdown among the surviving teams.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins with the former dispatching Pro Ballers 3-0 in the quarters, while the latter was equally efficient in their 2-0 triumph over Excuse the Rush.

Fans have turned out in their numbers, and this is despite the inclement weather, therefore the Organisers are confident that another large turnout will be seen on the final night of competition.

Once again there will be the usual giveaways for the loyal fans along with the presence of the security apparatus that has been retained to ensure that the night’s proceedings run smoothly.

The winning team will cart off $500,000 and a trophy, while second, third and fourth placed finishers will take home $400,000, $300,000 and $250,000 respectively.

Colours Boutique that provided the beautiful uniforms adorned by the teams are also on board as a sponsor.