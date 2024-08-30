Guyana’s medal drought continues at World U20 Championships

Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s medal drought at the World U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, continues after Jackson Clarke’s exit in the men’s 200m at the semi-final stage.
The US-based Clarke booked his spot in the semi-finals by winning Heat 2 of the men’s 200m with a time of 21.37s.
However, Clarke clocked 21.88s in Semifinal 1, finishing 7th and extending the country’s wait for another medal since Kadecia Baird’s silver in the women’s 400m at the 2012 Championships in Spain.
Clarke was the only Guyanese athlete to advance past the first round of the 200m, as Athaleyha Hinckson (24.39s) and Nalicia Glenn (25.20s) did not progress.
