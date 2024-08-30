Canada-based Legay spins Apollo Sport Club to victory with 5-20

Kaieteur Sports – A splendid bowling performance from former Guyana youth player and left-arm orthodox spinner Dennis Legay spurred Apollo Sports Club to a comfortable, 5-wicket win over Dream Crushers Cricket Club in the continuation of the Canadian Commonwealth Cricket Association of Toronto Premier 40-over cricket competition.

Legay snatched 5-20 from seven frugal overs to help his team dismiss Dream Crushers Cricket Club for a paltry 117 in the 27th over before Apollo Sports Club reached 121-5 with a healthy 57 balls to spare at Keele Top venue last Saturday.

Only Karanvir Singh negotiated Legay well to put up a decent knock of 36.

For the successful side, another ex-Guyana youth player Sharaz Ramcharran hitting 36 while Adrian Sukhwa also with Guyana regional Under-19 experience chipping in with 34. Apollo Sports Club struggled initially after they were placed at 13-2 as Krishan Kant Sharda grabbed 2-38 from six overs.

Apollo Sports Club is still leading the points’ table having chalked up 9 wins from 11 games. The 9-team tournament continues this weekend with a series of matches.