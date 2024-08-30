Preparation underway for President’s Cup horse race

Kaieteur Sports – Quality horse racing will take Centre stage on Sunday, September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club when the Jumbo Jet Thoroughbred Racing Committee host the 2024 President’s Cup.

After an exhilarating Guyana Cup earlier this month, the horses are well rested, and began preparation for the next major horse racing Guyana, the President’s Cup.Horses are currently engaged in work-out sessions at various tracks around Guyana, namely, Rising Sun, Bush Lot West Coast Berbice and Port Mourant Turf Club.

The organizers have announced that nine races are on the provisional program, and more than G$ 15,000,000 (15 million) will be up for grabs. The feature race of the President’s Cup will have a total purse of close to G$ 6,000,000 (six million) dollars and the race will be run at approximately eight furlongs.

That race will be open to all horses, three years old and over.All entries will only be accepted by entry forms. As owners enter, that will be the gate draw.

Horses will not be able to race without entry forms. Entry forms for the President’s Cup will be at the Port Mourant Racecourse, the Rising Sun Turf Club, the Bush Lot United Turf Club & 106 Smyth Street, Werk-En-Rust, Georgetown.

Other races on the provisional programme include the three-year-old Guyana and West Indian-bred, Sprint ‘E’ Class for horses three years old and over, two-year-old maiden, H1 And Lower Open to ‘G’ Class Non Earners on Guyana Cup. Also open to ‘G’ class Non winners in Guyana, H3 and Lower, ‘J’ Class Open to H3 Non earner in last two starts, K Class/J3 Non-Earner Last Start and the L Class/J Class and K Class and Non Earner Last Start.

Entries for this year’s President’s Cup will be opened on September 11 and close on September 17. No late entries will be accepted.

Slingerz Racing Stables, who are the reigning Guyana Cup champion with the newly imported Olympic Kremlin, will be out to defend their title. John Bull, another horse of the Slingerz Racing Stables, is the defending champion of the President’s Cup.

All the top horses are fresh from intense action at the Guyana Cup, and those who were unable to acclimatise for the Guyana Cup, have certainly acclimatised for Sunday, September 22 President’s Cup.