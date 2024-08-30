Demerara suffer 7-wicket thumping at hands of Essequibo

Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2024 Sports
2024 GCB U13 Inter-county Tournament…
Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys handed Demerara a huge 7-wicket defeat yesterday at Affiance Ground to bowl off the 2024 GCB U13 Inter-county 50-Over tournament.
It was a low-scoring game which resulted in Essequibo chasing 84 for victory, before eventually racing to 85-3 in 19.3 overs after coming out aggressive.
Joseph Bholo led his team’s batting with an aggressive 24, adding to his 3 dismissals and a run out behind the stumps in Demerara’s innings earlier.
Earlier Demerara could muster just 84 runs in 29.1 overs before being bowled out. It was a collective bowling effort from the Essequibians, who managed to keep their opponents under 100 runs.
Marcus Thomas (2-18), Usain Fredricks (2-7), Tyrese Stehpeny (2-16) and Gishwar Tillack (2-2), alongside Bholo were menacing in the field and with the ball as they inspired a huge win.
Round 2 continues today with Berbice seeking to take advantage of a softened Demerara at LBI Ground.
