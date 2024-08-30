Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Demerara suffer 7-wicket thumping at hands of Essequibo

Aug 30, 2024 Sports

2024 GCB U13 Inter-county Tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The Cinderella County boys handed Demerara a huge 7-wicket defeat yesterday at Affiance Ground to bowl off the 2024 GCB U13 Inter-county 50-Over tournament.

It was a low-scoring game which resulted in Essequibo chasing 84 for victory, before eventually racing to 85-3 in 19.3 overs after coming out aggressive.

Joseph Bholo led his team’s batting with an aggressive 24, adding to his 3 dismissals and a run out behind the stumps in Demerara’s innings earlier.

Earlier Demerara could muster just 84 runs in 29.1 overs before being bowled out. It was a collective bowling effort from the Essequibians, who managed to keep their opponents under 100 runs.

Marcus Thomas (2-18), Usain Fredricks (2-7), Tyrese Stehpeny (2-16) and Gishwar Tillack (2-2), alongside Bholo were menacing in the field and with the ball as they inspired a huge win.

Round 2 continues today with Berbice seeking to take advantage of a softened Demerara at LBI Ground.

 

 

