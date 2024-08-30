Amazon Warriors bowl off title defense against Falcons

2024 Republic Bank Men’s Caribbean Premier League…

Kaieteur Sports – The 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League bowls off its second round tonight with the defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors looking to make a statement against the home team, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons.

The Warriors will be keen on seeing where their stars’ current form while testing their best combinations of players to find the right fit.

Guyana will rely on their batting with Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Azam Khan, Saim Ayub all returning to the mix.

A few utility players like Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Raymon Reifer and Ronaldo Alimohamed will have early chances to get themselves further acclimatized.

Warriors should feel safe this season in their bowling department, with a more mature Shamar Joseph, rare-guard skipper Imran Tahir and a cast of quality, interchangeable operators with the ball with the likes of Junior Sinclair, Alimohamed and others.

The Falcons will also be looking for similar success as their new franchise could be on a mission to make some noise this year.

With a string of stars in their franchise in Chris Green, Sam Billings, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim, Fakar Zaman, Shamar Springer and Brandon King to name a few, the Falcons pose more than a competitive threat to the champs.

Today’s opening game at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium will be crucial for the Warriors, who will be tasked with beating the Falcons on their home turf when their 2024 campaign officially gets underway.

Match starts at 19:00h.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu and Junior Sinclair.

Antigua & Barbuda Falcons squad: Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Sam Billings, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew and Joshua James.