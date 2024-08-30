Space Gym and other leading Gyms join forces with STRIDE592’s SOCA Heart Project

…aims to Promote Heart Health Awareness

Kaieteur Sports – Space Gym is teaming up with STRIDE592’s Strengthening their Cardiovascular Advocacy (SOCA) Heart Health Project today, Friday, August 30, 2024, between 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM at their Mandela Avenue location to host the September Strength Training Challenge Kick-off Party, to amplify awareness of the vital importance of consistent physical activity for heart health.

In recognizing that Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death in Guyana, Stride592 and Space Gym, through this event, is dedicated to providing resources to fight this preventable condition while promoting heart health and wellness throughout the community.

This collaboration will spearhead a series of events supported by two other leading fitness centers—Genesis Gym and the Good Life Wellness and Fitness Center—that complement the ongoing community running and walking program and prepare participants for the SOCA Heart 5K/10K event, scheduled for Sunday, September 29, 2024, to celebrate World Heart Day.

At the kick-off event, DGI Distribution and Mr. Med Pharmacy will provide participants with free glucose and blood pressure testing, reinforcing the project’s focus on holistic health. Participants can participate in weekly training and health promotional activities.

Weekly Friday events include SOCA Zumba at 4:30 PM, hosted by Genesis Gym, and SOCA Strength Training at 5:30 PM, hosted by Space Gym. On Saturdays, persons living on the West Bank can partake in the Run/Walk/Body Session at 6:00 AM hosted by the Good Life Wellness and Fitness Center.

Each activity is designed to foster social connections, offer support, and promote the preventive benefits of regular physical exercise. Training sessions are also open to individuals of all fitness levels, offering a supportive environment to learn about the mechanics of distance walking and running, build endurance, improve cardiovascular health, and foster a sense of community.

Activities include strength training, warm-ups, interval training, long runs, and cool-down exercises, all tailored to ensure participants are well-prepared for the 5K or 10K distances. Participants will benefit from fitness experts, trained group leaders, nutritional guidance, and motivational support as they prepare for the event day.

To register for the SOCA Heart 5K/10K Walk/Run, Kids & Family Relay, and Heath Summit, please visit STRIDE592.com or contact the organizers at 592-640–2444 for more information. Early registration is encouraged to secure a limited edition t-shirt and race bibs and to take advantage of the training programs.