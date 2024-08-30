Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

International Import and Supplies supports Fisherman Masters

Aug 30, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – International Import and Supplies has continued with its support of sports locally. The company recently presented an undisclosed sum to Fisherman Masters Cricket team to aid in their participation in the upcoming Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup.

Captain of Fisherman Masters, Zameer Hassan (left), accepts the sponsorship from Mohini Heera, senior acounts clerk.

Captain of Fisherman Masters, Zameer Hassan (left), accepts the sponsorship from Mohini Heera, senior acounts clerk.

Captain of Fisherman Masters, Zameer Hassan, who received the sponsorship, expressed gratitude to the company for their support. He added that the players are confident of doing well in the competition and preparation has commenced. “We are looking forward to winning our third title at this tournament and the players are buzzing with confidence. We have played unbeaten for the past 17 games, and we are hoping to continue our winning streak,” he added.

Among the players set to turn out for Fisherman Masters are; Dubraj Singh, Daniram Lallaram, Ravi Murray, Rameshwar Narine, Danny Thomas, Stanley Mohabir, Desmonf Harris, Zaki Zalim and veteran Pooran Singh.

Hassan lauded the Essequibo businessman, Pameshwar Jagmohan (Joe),  CEO of the entity for his continuous support for sports.

Recently, Jagmohan invested over G$30m to construct a play field at Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast. Hampton Court once hosted first class cricket and this venture by the businessman will help to re-ignite the passion for the game in the area, and it is hoped that first class cricket can return to the county of Essequibo.

Fisherman Masters will contest the Masters over-40 category. This year’s edition Prime Minister’s T20 Cup will be played from October 11-13th.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Guyana’s medal drought continues at World U20 Championships

Guyana’s medal drought continues at World U20 Championships

Aug 30, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s medal drought at the World U20 Championships in Lima, Peru, continues after Jackson Clarke’s exit in the men’s 200m at the semi-final stage. The...
Read More
Amazon Warriors bowl off title defense against Falcons

Amazon Warriors bowl off title defense against...

Aug 30, 2024

Demerara suffer 7-wicket thumping at hands of Essequibo

Demerara suffer 7-wicket thumping at hands of...

Aug 30, 2024

International Import and Supplies supports Fisherman Masters

International Import and Supplies supports...

Aug 30, 2024

Canada-based Legay spins Apollo Sport Club to victory with 5-20

Canada-based Legay spins Apollo Sport Club to...

Aug 30, 2024

Preparation underway for President’s Cup horse race

Preparation underway for President’s Cup horse...

Aug 30, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]