International Import and Supplies supports Fisherman Masters

Latest update August 30th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 30, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – International Import and Supplies has continued with its support of sports locally. The company recently presented an undisclosed sum to Fisherman Masters Cricket team to aid in their participation in the upcoming Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc Prime Minister’s T20 Cup.
Captain of Fisherman Masters, Zameer Hassan, who received the sponsorship, expressed gratitude to the company for their support. He added that the players are confident of doing well in the competition and preparation has commenced. “We are looking forward to winning our third title at this tournament and the players are buzzing with confidence. We have played unbeaten for the past 17 games, and we are hoping to continue our winning streak,” he added.
Among the players set to turn out for Fisherman Masters are; Dubraj Singh, Daniram Lallaram, Ravi Murray, Rameshwar Narine, Danny Thomas, Stanley Mohabir, Desmonf Harris, Zaki Zalim and veteran Pooran Singh.
Hassan lauded the Essequibo businessman, Pameshwar Jagmohan (Joe), CEO of the entity for his continuous support for sports.
Recently, Jagmohan invested over G$30m to construct a play field at Hampton Court, Essequibo Coast. Hampton Court once hosted first class cricket and this venture by the businessman will help to re-ignite the passion for the game in the area, and it is hoped that first class cricket can return to the county of Essequibo.
Fisherman Masters will contest the Masters over-40 category. This year’s edition Prime Minister’s T20 Cup will be played from October 11-13th.
Aug 30, 2024
Aug 30, 2024
Aug 30, 2024
Aug 30, 2024
Aug 30, 2024
